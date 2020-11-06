For the second straight year, Thunder Basin High School will play for the Class 4A football championship after dominating Casper Kelly Walsh 55-14 on Friday in the state semifinals.
Except for giving up one big pass play early, the Bolts defense was aggressive and relentless in shutting down the Trojans, sacking quarterback Trent Walker seven times and hitting him more than a dozen times at Thunder Basin Stadium in Gillette.
On offense, the Bolts won every physical battle as the offensive line opened big holes for senior running back Jaxon Pikula, who rushed for more than 200 yards and a touchdown in only three quarters of play.
That’s because after a 24-point explosion in the third quarter and scoring another touchdown 2 seconds into the fourth, Thunder Basin coach Trent Pikula played mostly his bench for the rest of the game.
Senior running back Hayden Lunberg added three rushing touchdowns in the contest while his twin brother Hunter also added one rushing touchdown of his own.
“Our run game is really important,” Hayden said. “It opens up the pass for us and that’s why we establish the run game. We were just playing around and having fun.
“We knew this was a playoff game and I feel like we were prepared for it and just played like how we practiced.”
The Bolts' suffocating defense forced four Kelly Walsh turnovers, several of them deep in Trojan territory that led to quick scores for Thunder Basin.
Along the way, Bolts kicker Garner Gautheir not only was a perfect 7-7 on extra point tries, he also nailed a pair of long field goals. The first was from 40 yards and the second from 43 yards out.
With the win, the Bolts (9-2) will play for the state championship next week against No. 1 seed Cheyenne East (10-1), which beat Sheridan on Friday. The time and date has not been determined yet.
“This is what we wanted to get back to,” quarterback Ryan Baker said. “We wanted to get back to the state championship. (Kelly Walsh) is a good team and they were here for a reason.
“We know our ultimate goal isn’t just to get there. We want to win it next week.”
East has been on a roll, undefeated since losing 34-28 to Thunder Basin in Gillette the first week of the season.
“That was week one. Obviously both teams have grown and made adjustments since then,” Baker said. “They’re a good team and they have a good quarterback in (Grayden) Buell but we’re a good team too and we’ll hit film Monday morning and get after it in practice.
“Our confidence is high right now and I feel like we played really well tonight,” Baker said. “This is something I’ve been anticipating for a really long time.”
Game recap
While the Trojans were playing from behind for most of the game, Kelly Walsh drew first blood early. On just the third play of the game, Walker hit Cam Burkett for a 79-yard touchdown strike to take an early 7-0 lead the Trojans held until the second quarter.
But the second and third quarters were all Thunder Basin as the Bolts scored 24 points in each.
The Bolts first score of the game came on a eight-play drive that was capped with a two-yard touchdown run from Pikula to tie the game 7-7. On the ensuing kickoff, Thunder Basin recovered a fumble to get to ball right back.
Gautheir's 40-yard field goal gave the Bolts the lead for the first time at 10-7, a lead that was kept for the remainder of the playoff game.
The Bolts scored two more touchdowns before the half. Hunter's two-yard touchdown run made the game 17-7 before a Thunder Basin trick-play resulted in a 67-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Andre Felton to Baker.
The Bolts went into halftime up 24-7 and never looked back.
The Trojans came out of the locker room and immediately recovered an onside kick to start the second half with the ball. But senior Dylan Catlin responded with an interception which led to a 5-yard Hayden touchdown run to put the Bolts up 31-7.
The next drive, senior Brody Richardson recovered a fumble for the Bolts and on the next play Baker hit tight end Dyse Shepherd for a 17-yard touchdown. Gautheir added another 42-yard field goal to put the Bolts up 41-7.
Senior Alex O'Dell forced another Trojan fumble on the following drive and Hayden capitalized with his second rushing touchdown of the game on a one-yard run.
Kelly Walsh added its final score of the season on a 1-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter, but the damage had already been done by Thunder Basin.
Hunter added his third and final touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run two seconds into the fourth quarter to make the score 55-14, a number the scoreboard would stick at for the remainder of the game.
