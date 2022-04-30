The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team split a pair of conference games on the road this weekend. The Bolts beat Cheyenne South 2-0 on Thursday and lost to Laramie 3-1 on Friday.
Against South, Caleb Howell put the Bolts up a score with a goal in the 10th minute to take an early 1-0 lead. Angel Ontiveros pushed the lead to 2-0 less than 3 minutes later. Both teams were held scoreless in the second half to seal the 2-0 win for Thunder Basin.
On Friday, Laramie and Thunder Basin ended the first half tied 0-0 before the Plainsmen scored the game's first goal in the 54th minute. Laramie took a two-goal lead 3 minutes later with a second goal to stretch the lead to 2-0.
Caleb Howell trimmed the lead to 2-1 with a goal in the 69th minute but the Plainsmen scored one final insurance goal in the 78th minute to secure the 3-1 win.
Thunder Basin moves to 5-5-2 on the year and 4-4-2 in conference play. The Bolts will return to the field next week for the second crosstown conference game of the season.
Campbell County will host the Bolts at 7 p.m. Thursday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.