At the Class 4A East Regional Wrestling meet over the weekend, Campbell County High School finished fifth out of six teams, and four Camel wrestlers finished in the top four.
The Camels were led by 170-pounder Dawsen Hayden, who lost in the championship round to Sheridan’s Hayden Crow by fall in the first period. Hayden defeated Crow in a dual earlier in the season.
“We told him it still doesn’t take away or ruin any goals he has for next week, by any means,” Campbell County coach Clay Rodgers said. “He’s still in a good spot and has full grasp of all of his goals that he wants for next week.”
Sophomore Colt Welsh, at 106 pounds, and junior Colter Rankin, at heavyweight, each took third in their weight classes.
Lastly, Campbell County’s Lucas Hill lost to Thunder Basin’s Joshua Morbeto by 8-5 decision to finish at fourth at the regional tournament.
The four who finished in the top four, guarantee themselves a seeding at the state tournament, Rodgers said..
Campbell County was fifth at the regional meet, as a team, with 79 points. CCHS edged Cheyenne South (43 points), the last place team. Cheyenne East was first with 240.5 points.
Campbell County qualified 15 wrestlers for state at the meet. The team won’t have a wrestler in the 126, 182, 195 and 220-pound weight classes, Rodgers said.
“(I’m) pretty happy about that. Get to take lots of kids and get them lots of experience,” Rodgers said. “We just got to be ready to go out, get after it, wrestle hard, enjoy the experience and hopefully learn from it.”
The Class 4A state wrestling tournament will run Friday-Saturday in Casper
