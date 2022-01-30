The Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming and diving teams hosted the Gillette Invite at the Campbell County Aquatic Center over the weekend. The Camels finished 10th and the Bolts finished 13th.
The weekend started with an unscored Pre-Invite meet on Friday that featured 14 teams in the pool. Campbell County junior David Fenderson finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.54 secconds and the Camels’ team of Fenderson, Brayden Rech, CJ Haskins and Matthis Debruyne finished fourth with a time of 3:36.89.
On Saturday, the Camels finished with a team score of 154 and the Bolts finished with a score of 79. Laramie won the meet with a score of 483, followed by Lander (477) and Cheyenne Central (396).
One Gillette swimmer finished in the top 5 during Saturday’s meet. Fenderson finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:06.74 and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.69
The Bolts and Camels will return to the pool next weekend for the Class 4A East conference meet Friday and Saturday at Cheyenne East.
The Class 4A state meet will be Feb. 17-19 in Gillette.
