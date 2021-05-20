Both the Thunder Basin High School boys and girls soccer teams earned a trip to the semifinals of the Class 4A State Tournament with a pair of wins Thursday in Cheyenne. The boys beat Star Valley 6-0 while the girls took down Natrona County 3-1.
The boys went into the tournament as the East No. 2 seed after losing to Sheridan in an overtime shootout during last weekend's regional championship game. The Bolt boys played the West No. 3 seed Braves at Cheyenne East High School.
Against Star Valley, Thunder Basin took an early lead on a goal from Ian Tucker in the eighth minute. Ricardo Diaz assisted on the goal. Five minutes later, the Bolts scored against on a Sergey Pfeil goal assisted by Caleb Howell.
Thunder Basin took a commanding 3-0 lead in the 25th minute off a goal by Damian Myers, assisted by Cade Ayers.
In the second half, Thunder Basin's solid defense continued to translate into efficient offense. Pfeil scored his second goal of the game in the 51st minute, assisted by Myers, and Ayers scored his first goal in the 73rd minute off an assist by Angel Ontiveros.
The Bolts capped off the scoring with a goal by Ontiveros off an assist by Ayers in the 75th minute.
Thunder Basin will move on to play West No. 1 seed Kelly Walsh in the semifinals Friday afternoon. The Trojans beat Cheyenne East 5-1 Thursday morning in the quarterfinals.
The Bolts and Trojans will kick off at 2 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne Central High School.
Girls also move on
The No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin girls also won their quarterfinal match to move on to the semifinals in the state tournament. As the East No. 1 seed, the Bolts played West No. 4 seed Natrona County in the first round and beat the Mustangs 3-1 Thursday afternoon.
Alex Michael got the scoring started with an unassisted goal and Cena Carlson added a goal of her own off an assist by Brooke Dunham. Kylie Hayes scored the final goal for the Bolts to help secure the win.
Thunder Basin (17-0) will move on to play West No. 2 seed Kelly Walsh Friday afternoon. The Trojans beat Sheridan 3-0 Thursday to advance to the semifinals with Thunder Basin.
The Bolts and Trojans will play at 4 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne East High School.
