The Camels made it a successful road trip Saturday, beating the Bison of Cheyenne South to sweep an away weekend in the southern part of the state.
The Campbell County boys (8-8) won 67-54 over Cheyenne South at Cheyenne South High School on Saturday, led by guard Luke Hladky’s 23 points.
Campbell County took a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and led 34-23 at the half.
“We came out and got some easy shots early, and they fell. The 3 were falling,” Campbell County coach Bubba Hladky said. “They made a little run there in the second half, but the kids stayed composed and got the stops we needed.”
South’s Cameron Bird, one of the top scorers in the state, led his team with 18 points.
Junior Austin Robertson had 15 points for second most for the Camels. He led Friday night in a 67-48 victory over Laramie with 17 points.
CCHS is scheduled to host Cheyenne East at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then Cheyenne Central at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
