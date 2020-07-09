Thunder Basin High School has hired LeeAnn Cox as its new varsity girls basketball coach.
Cox has lived in Gillette for the last 20 years and said she feels blessed to be taking over a program that is already established at the Class 4A level going into just its fourth season. She plans to build upon the success that’s been rooted by Braidi Lutgen, who retired from coaching this summer to spend more time watching her kids play sports.
“Right now, my overall goal is to kind of continue developing Thunder Basin as a contender at the state level every single year. That’s already happened,” Cox said. “But I want to make sure the transition to a new coach goes smoothly for the girls … to allow them to continue playing the sport that they love.
“We want to contend. We want to be a program that people are talking about as a contender every single year.”
Cox grew up Havre, Montana, where her parents were both teachers and her father was a coach. She earned a basketball scholarship to Eastern Montana College, which is now Montana State University-Billings.
That’s where she earned her teaching degree before becoming a teacher in Gillette in 2000. Cox has been coaching since she got out of college and has worked with players at almost every level.
Before moving to Gillette, she coached at Rocky Mountain College and was a sophomore coach at Billings Senior High School. She also coached for a few years at Twin Spruce Junior High School.
This will be her first head coaching job at the high school level. As a math teacher at TBHS, she plans to bring the same mindset of tailoring an experience around her students.
“At the heart of all of this is the passion for working with kids,” Cox said. “This program will be centered around the student-athlete.”
Cox also said she is a hard worker herself and will expect the same effort from her players.
“Of course I want to instill dedication and hard work,” Cox said. “And I’m definitely a fundamentalist. I want to make sure the girls are sound.”
One of the most exciting parts about taking over the TBHS program is that there is no rebuild needed, Cox said. The Bolts have lost a crop of talented seniors, but the foundation for the program is solid.
In Thunder Basin’s first season in 2017-18, the Bolts placed third at state and were crowned state champ the following season.
TBHS also was ranked No. 1 in the state for most of last season before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the state tournament.
Overall, the TBHS girls program has gone 64-17 in its first three seasons. That’s a legacy that Cox said she wants to maintain and grow from.
“Coach Lutgen has done a great job establishing a culture at Thunder Basin High School,” she said. “These girls play hard and they’re winners. I feel really blessed and fortunate to be coming into a program that’s really gotten off to the right start.”
Spending half her time as a math teacher at TBHS and half as a curriculum facilitator for the Campbell County School District, Cox has seen the challenges of COVID-19 up close. She calls it “uncharted territory,” and something everyone is still dealing with.
The virus has postponed and limited summer basketball activities, which also has kinked the first steps of Cox’s TBHS coaching career. She is hiring assistant coaches, but her other main priority has been getting to know the girls on the team.
That’s a big step in becoming comfortable with each other, but the coach also has to see them in the gym to know what talent and strengths she’ll have on next year’s team.
“In the time period we’re in, there’s so much that’s out of our control,” Cox said. “I’ve watched (the Bolts players) a little bit, but I also want to have an open mind, see what they can do and have a fresh perspective on things.”
Lutgen’s decision
Lutgen, who began the program at Thunder Basin, said the decision to retire came during the COVID-19 quarantine. While she knew it brought on hard times to many in the community, it was a bit of a blessing for her.
She had missed nearly all of her kids’ sporting events over the last few years and having some downtime made her realize what she had been missing.
She talked to her father, Mike Hladky, who told her that he missed several important business meetings and appointments, but never one of her or her brother Bubba’s games.
That’s what sealed the decision.
