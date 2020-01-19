No. 25-ranked Gillette College women’s basketball won an 18-point victory Saturday over Northwest College to post the team’s seventh straight win and 18th on the season.
The Trappers (10-10) kept the game competitive and trailed by nine points in the third quarter before the Pronghorns pulled away.
“You got to give Northwest College credit because they kept battling back and made the game close. It felt a lot closer than the score showed,” Gillette College coach Liz Lewis said. “Northwest didn’t give up. They kept battling back.
“And that’s the thing about conference. It doesn’t matter who you play, any team can beat any team on any night.”
The Pronghorns (18-2) tallied 25 assists on 31 total field goals, to aid them to a 83-65 victory at the Pronghorn Center and put them at 18-2 on the season.
Gillette moved the ball around and had four players score in double digits. Freshman Kobe King-Hawea led with 20 points, sophomore Molly Coleman scored 15 and guards Sydney Prather and Skylar Patton scored 14 each.
Patton led with seven assists as well.
“Looking for each other, we do that pretty well. Cutters are always cutting. We’re always moving,” Patton said about how they were able to spread the ball, get assists and put multiple players in double digits. “We’re just looking for each other and reading the game.”
After the first half, Gillette College led 43-29. The two teams played close in the first quarter and the Pronghorns held a 19-16 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.
King-Hawea and Prather took control of the first half. King-Hawea scored 15 points in the half, including multiple highly contested deep jump shots. She seems to take the most athletic, difficult shot more than any others this season.
“That’s kind of my sweet spot,” King-Hawea said about the deep 2-point jumpers on the left side of the basket. “I’ve been practicing it for awhile so I like that area.”
King-Hawea added six assists and six turnovers on 8-16 shooting.
Prather scored 11 points in the first half, including the team’s first six points and a contested jumper that she knocked down with a Trapper flying at her face in the last two minutes to take a 40-27 lead.
In the third quarter, the Trappers’ Adela Smutna, a Czech Republic native, hit both of her free throws with 3:03 to bring the score to 53-45, Trappers trailing. Smutna led the Trappers with 16 points.
Then Prather hit a 3-point bucket, Pronghorn forward Brooke Gumber hit both of her free throws, and King-Hawea sank a three at the buzzer to lead 61-47 with a quarter left to play.
The Pronghorns shot 53.4% from the field, while the Trappers shot 34.9%.
The turnovers were something that Lewis was concerned about after the game. They had 21 of them in the game as a team.
Gillette will play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pronghorn Center against its sister school, Sheridan College (12-7).
The Pronghorns were ranked No. 25 in the NJCAA Division I Women’s poll last week. It was the their first team ranking of the season.
“Hopefully we can keep it there,” said Patton, a sophomore. “It just puts a lot more pressure on us because people are looking out for us now.”
