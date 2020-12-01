The fifth and final winter sport for Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools, indoor track, was approved for competition in an announcement released by the Wyoming High School Activities Association last week.
Much like the other four sports previously approved by WHSAA, many COVID-19 considerations were announced to allow the season to move forward on schedule.
One of the most noteworthy restrictions is no fans will be allowed at regular season meets and those meets must be limited to a maximum of 300 participants.
In a typical year, regular season meets held in Gillette have anywhere between 800 to 1,000 participants, said TBHS coach Tanner Kelting.
Another big difference will be the boys and girls state meets being split between two weekends to limit the number of athletes participating. The boys State Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held Feb. 27 while the girls meet will be March 6 at the Campbell County Recreation Center.
“That’s going to be really weird,” Kelting said. “There won’t be any boys to cheer on the girls and there will be no girls to cheer on the boys. It’s going to be important for us to make sure whoever makes it to state is there cheering on their teammates.”
At the state meet, no preliminary events will be held. Instead, all finalists will be determined by the performances at the CCHS and Natrona County regular season meets, according to WHSAA.
Each individual running event and relay will have a maximum of eight finalists and nine finalists will be permitted in the field events.
Despite the changes to how many participants will compete at the state meet, Kelting said he’s thankful student-athletes will at least be able to have a season after the outdoor track and field season was suspended in March before being canceled entirely the next month.
“I’m excited for the kids being able to have a season,” Kelting said. “If we have a season, that’s all you can really hope for.”
While no fans will be allowed at regular season events, each participant in the state meet will be allowed to buy two tickets, but that could change depending on state health orders.
Indoor track and field teams also must comply with the statewide mask mandate for high school sports that was announced by WHSAA in early November. Masks will be optional for participants while they are competing but must be worn inside facilities at all times between events.
Ron Laird, director of WHSAA, had previously announced potential consequences for teams and schools that do not follow the guidelines set in place for winter sports. Teams that do not comply with mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions could face consequences, including not being allowed to participate in state events.
“It’s going to be completely different this year,” Kelting said. “But on a good note, at least the kids can still get out there and compete.”
The first day for indoor track practice is Jan. 4 while the first regular season meet will be held Jan. 16.
