The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team lost a close game on the road to Sheridan 58-52 Saturday afternoon. The loss drops the Bolts' record to 11-6 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.
The two teams battled back and forth the entire game, with the Broncs leading after the first quarter 18-16 before taking a 32-26 leading going into halftime.
The Bolts took the lead back in the second half but loss it on a Sheridan buzzer-beater 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter to give the Broncs a 44-42 lead. While Thunder Basin had a handful of open shots in the closing minutes of the contest, the shot wasn't falling for the Bolts as they ultimately lost by six.
Junior McKale Holte led the way in scoring for the Bolts with 14 points, followed by junior Deegan Williams with 11. Sam Lecholat led the Broncs with 20 points.
The Bolts dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings this week after a pair of losses to Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central last weekend. The loss was Thunder Basin's second of the season to No. 1-ranked Sheridan.
The Bolts will close out the regular season with a cross-town matchup with Campbell County. Thunder Basin will play the Camels at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at CCHS.
