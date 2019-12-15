The game starts in warmups, according to Camels guard Luke Hladky.
The junior leading for the Campbell County boys notices that something was off before Saturday’s game had even tipped off. That was the only way he could describe why his team trailed Cody 17-13 after the first quarter.
“We didn’t prepare well in warmups. We weren’t all the way ready mentally,” Hladky said. “We got to be a little more focused pre-game, because we’re coming out a little flat.”
Hladky and the Camels (2-1) drove over that first-quarter speed bump and went into halftime ahead 34-31 before out-scoring the Cody Broncs 44-20 in the second half for a 78-51 victory, their largest of the new season to wrap up their effort in the RE/MAX Professionals Gillette Basketball Tournament.
Camels coach Bubba Hladky said he threw some defensive wrinkles into the game plan to start the game, and that could have been another reason for the sluggish beginning.
“I figured it would be a little ugly and I was right,” the coach said. “I just felt like we weren’t quite mentally ready to step on the court and get after it.”
Luke Hladky led with 33 points and senior Quincy Wofford added 13.
Wofford, the tallest Camel at 6-foot-4, dunked for the first time in a game with two seconds left in the third quarter to further the Camels lead to 56-42.
“I like to drive. If I’m open I’ll shoot the 3. I’ll shoot mid-range here and there,” Wofford said about his playing style. “But I like to give my teammates the ball, definitely. Especially Luke and Jeff (Neary), who have a high percentage 3-point shot.”
The Camels took their first victory of the season Friday when they beat the Evanston Red Devils 62-51. Luke Hladky scored 16 points, Jefferson Neary notched 11 points and Wofford added 10.
In the first game of the season Thursday, CCHS lost to Scottsbluff (Nebraska) 62-60.
Campbell County will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Highlands Ranch, a Denver suburb, in the first game of the High School Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado. The tournament runs Thursday-Saturday.
“I feel good about us this year. We got lots of shooters. We all move it well. We all play good D,” Luke Hladky said after the first three games of the season. “I think we’re going to have a good year this year.”
