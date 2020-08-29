The Gillette College rodeo team has gone from being the first athletics program offered at the community college to the last sports program left.
After the Northern Wyoming Community College District eliminated all athletic programs aside from the rodeo this summer, Pronghorns coach Will LaDuke said campus life will look entirely different for students this year.
It was “unfortunate” to lose the other athletic offerings at Gillette College, LaDuke said.
“I think it’s just going to be a different look and a different feel this year for kids as far as the campus life is concerned,” LaDuke said. “We’re going to rodeo like we always do, but I think there will be some elements missing certainly for the campus feeling like a true college.
“I hope we get them back.”
This year will be the first since 2008 that Gillette College won’t field a men’s and women’s basketball team and the first year since 2017 without a men’s and women’s soccer team.
The Pronghorn Center, which includes the arena that was home to the basketball teams, was built in 2017 at a cost of $18 million. A $2 million turf field was constructed for the soccer programs last year.
“I don’t like it,” LaDuke said of the cuts, which also include reduced funding for his program. “It felt more like how a college should feel when students had basketball games to go to and soccer games to go to.”
Gillette College added men’s and women’s rodeo in 2006 and LaDuke has been the program’s only coach. The teams consist of 25 student-athletes.
The college rodeo team is scheduled to compete in four rodeos during the fall season and six more in the spring. Expectations for both teams are high, LaDuke said.
“I think the men’s team stands a real good chance to win the regional championship this year,” LaDuke said. “The women’s team is still young, but they’re competitive. I’d say our goal is always to qualify a team for nationals.”
To qualify for the national rodeo, a team must finish first or second in the region, LaDuke said.
“That’s always our goal at the beginning of a season,” LaDuke said. “As the season progresses, sometimes you figure out you have to readjust some goals once we know we can qualify for (nationals).”
The men’s team is returning nearly its entire roster from last year, LaDuke said.
“We’ve got kids that compete professionally already and they have quite a bit of success,” LaDuke said. “There’s just a lot of veterans on the men’s side that know how to win.
“I think we’re going to have it really good here on the men’s side.”
The rodeo season will begin Sept. 11 when Gillette College travels to Chadron State College in Nebraska.
The rodeo team also will compete against Laramie County Community College, Central Wyoming College and Lamar Community College.
