The Gillette Grizzlies high school/18U hockey team took home the state championship over the weekend in Casper, ending with a 21-1-1 record on the season.
The Grizzlies play in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League. Gillette beat Laramie 3-0 Friday night in the quarterfinals before taking down Jackson JV 3-1 Saturday to move on to the championship game.
The Grizzlies faced Pinedale for the state title, winning 3-2 Sunday morning.
By winning the high school championship, Gillette automatically qualifies for the USA Hockey National Championships in Omaha, Nebraska. The national tournament will be April 15-19.
Leading in points in the state tournament was captain Stratton Kohr with five, followed by assistant captain Ryan Jordan with four, Hudson Peterson and Mason Phelps with three and Dagen Geis with two.
Goaltender Rex Mandarich won two games for the Grizzlies, including one shutout. Mandarich had 39 saves and allowed just two goals in the tournament.
Cameron Muzzarelli started the other game in net, allowing one goal and saving 19 shots in 54 minutes.
The Grizzlies roster is made up of 21 players from Thunder Basin High School and three players from Campbell County High School.
