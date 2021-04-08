The Thunder Basin High School track team hosted Campbell County and Sheridan for the Basin Nation track meet Thursday at TBHS. The three teams enjoyed warm, sunny weather for the first time since the start of the season.
The Camel girls led the way by winning eight events while the Campbell County boys won four. The Thunder Basin girls won three events on the day while the boys won two.
Camel girls continue to dominate
Campbell County senior Lauryn Love continued her hot start to the season with wins in both of her field events during Thursday's meet. Love won the shot put with a throw of 43 feet 7.5 inches and the discus throw with a distance of 123-11.
Breanna Younkin also won a field event for the Camels with her pole vault of 9-6.
On the track, three girls won individual events while two relay teams won for the Camels. Junior Sydalee Brown won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.91 seconds, senior Nyomi Moore won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.94 and senior Taylor Burch won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute 3.75 seconds.
In the relays, Campbell County's team of Charlotte Marasco, Aja Roberts, Brown and Moore won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 50 seconds and Burch, Marasco, Roberts and Brown won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:19.03.
For the boys, Camel senior Gabe Gibson led the way with two wins on the day. Gibson won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.34 and the high jump with a height of 6-4. Junior Remar Pitter also won a field event for the Camels with his distance of 21-5.5 in the long jump.
Campbell County's boys team won one relay event during the meet. The team of Brandon Werkele, Angel Nava, Firdan Keflinzein and Pitter won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 43.13.
Thunder Basin finds success in relays
Thunder Basin had one individual event winner for both the boys and girls team during Thursday's home meet. Senior Gabby Drube won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.95 and junior Isaiah Haliburton won the triple jump with a distance of 42-0.25.
The Bolt girls won two relay events on the day. The team of Rylee Brandon, Megan Doherty, Abby Arnold and Madison Lubben won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:51.38 and the team of Annakaye Pitter, Gabby Mendoza, Jayden Friedly and Brandon won the 1600 sprint medley with a time of 4:25.42.
The Thunder Basin boys team also won one relay during the meet. The team of Camden Schlekeway, Carter Matthews, Jackson Zabel and Zach Mansheim won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:56.78.
