Going into its fifth year of existence, the Thunder Basin High School football program already has established itself as one of the top programs in Class 4A.
Since going 5-5 in its first year in 2017, the Bolts are 29-6 in the last three seasons. Two of those losses came in the state championship game.
Thunder Basin ended last year 9-3 after dropping 29-15 to Cheyenne East in the title game.
The theme this year for coach Trent Pikula and his staff is to continue building on the success the Bolts already have found. Thunder Basin will replace 20 of 22 starters from last year’s team because of graduation.
The two returners are senior quarterback Ryan Baker and senior defensive back Ryan Jordan.
“We did lose 20 starters from last year but luckily I’m coming back on offense and Ryan Jordan is coming back at safety and I feel like we’re taking in those leadership roles by trying to get guys going,” Baker said. “We have another good senior class coming up and it’s always important in football to have a good senior class.”
While there are plenty of spots to fill from last year’s graduating class, returning a quarterback with experience playing in the playoffs and a state championship game gives Pikula comfort heading into the season.
“That’s big, especially at the quarterback spot,” Pikula said. “A lot of the times you get into the repetition of having those one-year starters and then they graduate. We’ve been fortunate to have Mason (Hamilton) as a three-year starter and now Ryan’s a two-year starter.
“He played in a lot of big games and won a lot of big games, and that’s huge for us. We look at him as being that coach on the field this year.”
Baker was third in Class 4A in passing last season, throwing for 2,084 yards and 19 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He earned second team all-state and first team all-conference honors for offense.
New faces for the offense
Baker is the only offensive starter to return this year for the Bolts. Thunder Basin graduated five first team all-state selections in Jaxon Pikula (running back), Dyse Shepherd (tight end), River Brisko (offensive line), Nate Jones (offensive line) and Ty Myers (wide receiver).
The Bolts also graduated second team all-state offensive players Scott O’Dell (offensive line) and Garner Gauthier (punter).
While the majority of the offensive starters graduated, plenty of this year’s starters will have seen varsity or JV playing time. This year’s group of upperclassmen understand that role and have taken big strides already in practice, Pikula said.
“Between the juniors and seniors, those kids need to step in and understand that they aren’t just JV football players anymore,” Pikula said. “They have to be ready to play varsity football and take on new roles. This group seems to be handling that pretty well.”
Thunder Basin had 120 kids for the first day of practice Aug. 9. That was the most players TBHS has seen since the school opened, Pikula said.
Seniors Caden Randall and Isaiah Haliburton will likely see the bulk of the carries at the varsity level after leading Thunder Basin’s JV team last year at the running back position. Nathan Zimmerschied and Nic Black could also see some usage in the backfield throughout the season, Pikula said.
“Those guys are taking a lot of reps. Right now I don’t know if there’s a clear No. 1 but until someone steps up, I’m not really sure,” Pikula said. “It’s really cool because they’re competing for the position, and that’s what you want.”
The running back position was one of the Bolts biggest assets last year. Jaxon was No. 2 in the state in rushing with 1,885 yards and 19 touchdowns. Hayden and Hunter Lunberg added a combined 15 touchdowns on the ground.
Thunder Basin had a balanced offensive attack last season, ranking No. 2 in Class 4A in rushing with 214 yards per game and No. 3 in passing with 184 yards per game. Pikula expects a similar approach this year but some matchups dictate different strategies more than others.
With all five starting offensive linemen graduating from last year’s team, Thunder Basin will be asking a lot of its newcomers filling in those gaps up front. But with any varsity player, experience is the best teacher.
“We just have to get those guys to gel,” Pikula said. “Right now we’re right around 50/50 (between rushing and passing) in practice. If we can throw the ball, we’ll definitely chuck it downfield because a lot of high school defenses, especially in Wyoming, are trying to stop the run.”
Defense returns one starter
Like Baker, Jordan is the only varsity starter returning on his side of the ball. Jordan was named second team all-conference at defensive back last season.
The Bolts had the No. 2-ranked defense overall last year, including the No. 2 pass defense and No. 3 rush defense.
Four of Thunder Basin’s starters were named first team all-state and five more earned second team all-state.
While returning a large group of varsity starters is always nice for a coach, Pikula said the opportunity to meet new players and try and align them into the right spots in the lineup is a welcomed opportunity this year. His favorite part has been seeing how hard working this year’s team is, Pikula said.
“It’s a fun group and they get along well and they’re starting to figure out how to handle more stuff,” Pikula said. “Our practices have been more spirited. ... We’re trying to find that happy medium between really getting after it and relaxing a little bit as well.”
Thunder Basin has won plenty already through its first four seasons. But that’s not all that Bolts football is about, Pikula said.
“We don’t talk about winning or losing very often,” Pikula said. “It’s more about going out and playing good football and representing your school and being young men of character.
“We want to just continue what we’ve built here in the last four years. If we do things the right way, I think our talent level is high enough that we could win a lot of football games.”
Thunder Basin’s ultimate goal for this season is to bring home the school’s first football title. But off the field, Pikula and his staff have their sights set on something much more valuable than a trophy.
“Obviously everyone wants to win a state championship,” Pikula said. “If that’s not your goal, you’re probably not in this for the right reason. But that’s not the only goal we have.
“We want these kids to graduate and move on and be amazing young men. And I feel like we’ve done that with our first four classes.”
Baker was the starting quarterback in last year’s state championship loss to Cheyenne East. His goal is to return to the title game and end his career with a win.
“Obviously we’ve had a lot of success, especially as a younger program. That’s not always how things go for programs that just start up,” Baker said. “My goal personally is to get back to the state championship game, and I want to win it. I want to win it for the guys in our locker room now, and I want to win it for the guys that have come before me.”
The Bolts will start the season with a road matchup Friday against Cheyenne East. The last time Thunder Basin played at East was for the state title last year.
“That’s where we lost the state championship so going back is kind of a weird feeling, but it’s exciting,” Baker said. “I think it’s good to play a good team like Cheyenne East right off the bat just to kind of see where we’re at.”
Thunder Basin’s home-opener will be at 6 p.m. next Friday against Rock Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.