The Thunder Basin High School softball team came away with two dominating wins over Wheatland Thursday afternoon at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The Bolts beat Wheatland 16-0 in the first game before winning 19-0 in the second game.
In game one, Thunder Basin jumped out to a big lead early, putting up eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and scoring eight more in the second inning. After Wheatland was unable to score in the top of the third inning, the game ended by mercy rule.
Logan Brown led the way at the plate for the Bolts with two homeruns and four RBIs. Brooke Carroll and Lauren O'Loughlin added two RBIs each.
On the mound, Jaci Piercy earned the win for the Bolts, throwing three innings of no-hit ball while striking out seven.
In the second game, Ella Partlow went off for three hits and six RBIs for Thunder Basin while Emma Kimberling and Brown added two RBIs apiece. Partlow also earned the win on the mound in three innings of work by striking out seven.
The first game counted as a conference matchup while the second game was a non-conference game. Overall, the wins bump the Bolts' record to 3-0 in conference play and 5-1 on the season.
The Bolts will take the weekend off for Easter before returning to the field next Friday with a doubleheader with Laramie. Thunder Basin will play in Laramie at 4 and 6 p.m.
