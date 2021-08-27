The Thunder Basin High School football season didn't get off to a great start against Cheyenne East on Friday night.
The Bolts allowed four straight touchdowns from the Thunderbirds to start the game. But after staring down a 28-0 deficit on the scoreboard, Thunder Basin was able to score 39 consecutive points to take down the defending Class 4A champions 39-34 in Cheyenne.
The Bolts were able to shake the preseason jitters and mount a huge comeback to give Thunder Basin a 1-0 start to the regular season.
"I hate the fact that we had to come back from 28 down," TBHS coach Trent Pikula said. "But the fact that we came back from 28 down says a lot."
Quarterback Ryan Baker admits there was plenty of mistakes during the course of the game, but starting the season with a win is a big motivator for him and his teammates going forward.
"It feels good coming back like that. It was pretty spectacular," Baker said. "We obviously don't want to get in that situation again where we're down like that but it shows how much heart and drive this team has."
Cheyenne was the favorite in the season-opening matchup coming off a state championship win over Thunder Basin last year. But it's a new season and Pikula and Baker are ready to show the rest of the state that the Bolts are prepared to surprised some people.
"People continue to doubt Thunder Basin and I don't know why. But I love it when they do," Pikula said. "This is a good football team and I think we proved that tonight."
Game recap
The Thunderbirds started with the ball but were forced to punt after a lengthy drive stalled near midfield. But on the Bolts' first offensive drive, a bad snap that was recovered by East gave the Thunderbirds the ball at the Bolts' 10-yard line.
Thunder Basin's defense held strong and forced a field goal attempt that the East kicked missed. After taking back over offensively at their own 20-yard line, the Bolts went three-and-out and were forced to punt.
A bad snap on the punt sailed back to Thunder Basin's end zone where an East player recovered it for the first points of the game and gave Cheyenne a 7-0 lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the kick clipped a Thunder Basin player before bouncing into the arms of a Cheyenne defender to give East the ball right back. The Thunderbirds capitalized on the mistake with a 18-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-0.
On the Bolts' third offensive drive, Baker threw an interception under pressure which gave the Thunderbirds the ball back at Thunder Basin's 17-yard line. Cheyenne scored three plays later on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left in the first quarter to take a 21-0 lead.
Thunder Basin's offense responded with a 10-play, 43-yard drive but missed a field goal attempt to keep the score at 21-0. After starting on their own 20-yard line, Cheyenne scored on a 80-yard touchdown pass to take a demanding 28-0 lead with 9:52 left in the first half.
With all the momentum in Cheyenne's favor, Thunder Basin was able to come alive and respond to the adversity by scoring its first points of the season on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Baker to junior wide receiver Kayden LaFramboise. The Bolts converted a two-point conversion after a bad snap on the extra point to trim the lead to 28-8.
After a missed field goal attempt by East on the next drive, Baker threw his second interception in the Thunderbird's end zone. But the Bolts' defense held Cheyenne and forced a punt to give Thunder Basin the ball back with just under a minute left in the half.
The Bolts stormed down the field and scored on a 8-yard touchdown pass from Baker to senior Ethan Cox to make the score 28-15 going into the locker room at halftime.
Thunder Basin started the second half on offense and the team's momentum carried right over from the end of the first half. Less than two minutes into the third quarter, Baker scored on a 14-yard scramble to cut East's lead to 28-22.
Senior defensive back Ryan Jordan intercepted East's quarterback Gavin Goff to give Thunder Basin the ball right back. Baker took advantage of the turnover by throwing a 51-yard touchdown strike to LaFromboise to give the Bolts its first lead of the game at 29-28.
The Thunder Basin defense stepped up when it needed to all night against Cheyenne East. The next drive, the Bolts forced a turnover on downs to hold the lead and give Thunder Basin's offense a chance to extend the lead.
Behind the legs of senior running back Isaiah Haliburton, the Bolts' offense did just that. The 67-yard drive was capped with a 3-yard touchdown run from junior Nathan Zimmerscheid to give Thunder Basin a 36-28 lead with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
The Bolts' defense stepped up again by forcing another turnover on downs and a punt on Cheyenne's next two drives. Senior Cade Ayers knocked in a 33-yard field goal to extend Thunder Basin's lead to 39-28 with 9:14 left in the game.
Immediately after nailing the field goal, Ayers picked off Goff on defense to give Thunder Basin the ball back with the chance to ice the game.
Cheyenne was able to score one last touchdown with 21 seconds left but a failed two-point conversion and an onside kick recovered by the Bolts allowed Thunder Basin to knee the ball the run the clock out on week one of the regular season.
Thunder Basin and Cheyenne East went into the year tied at No. 1 in the preseason WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings. After this week's win, the Bolts will likely retain the top spot on their own.
Thunder Basin will return to the field for its home-opener next weekend. The Bolts will host Rock Springs at 6 p.m. Friday at TBHS.
"We just gotta keep this momentum rolling," Baker said. "I'm excited to have our home-opener and have it be against a good Rock Springs football team."
Rock Springs is 1-0 after beating Campbell County 56-8 on Friday night.
