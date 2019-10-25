The Gillette College women’s soccer team starts Region IX playoffs this weekend with a quarterfinal game against Western Wyoming Community College at Pronghorn Field.
Last year, the Mustangs ended the Pronghorns’ season with a 1-0 victory in the semifinals. Western Wyoming Community College went on to win the region championship over Laramie County Community College.
In their only game this season, the No. 2 seeded Pronghorns (13-2 overall, 9-1 region) beat the Mustangs 2-1 in double overtime.
Western Wyoming Community College is 9-7-1 overall this season and lost its last game 2-0 at undefeated Laramie County Community College.
“They’re a tough team. They’ve got some dangerous weapons,” Pronghorns coach Nate Ulness said. “I don’t think they’re a true seventh seed. So, I think of all the teams, we drew one of the toughest match ups, which is unfortunate. But it is what it is, you’ve got to play good teams to get to the championship anyway.”
Mustangs goalkeeper Markell Freeman was named the 2018 Region IX Freshman of the Year and returned this year as a sophomore.
“We got to pick our spots and bury it on her, and make the most of our chances we get because she’ll eat up everything else,” Ulness said.
Gillette is on an eight-game winning streak and the team has out-scored opponents 33-4 in that stretch of victories.
The team is led in scoring by Jaycie Greene, a freshman who has tallied 18 goals and three assists this season.
Campbell County High School graduate and freshman forward Emma Jarvis is second in points with 13 goals and 10 assists.
The Pronghorns’ only goaltender, Nia Trejo, started all 15 games and has saved 84% of shots on goal.
Their last loss was Sept. 14 to Laramie County Community College, the No. 4 ranked Division I National Junior College Athletic Association team in the nation.
If the Pronghorns make it past the first round, they will move on to the Region IX semifinals Nov. 1 in Denver to play the winner of Western Nebraska vs. Northeastern Junior College. The region championship game is Nov. 2, also in Denver.
Gillette made it to the first round of playoffs in the program’s first year in 2017, the second round last season and now the goal is to get to the championship, Ulness said.
“Their goal is to make it to Denver, which I think is very realistic. They’re putting in the effort this week,” Ulness said. “Then, when we get to Denver, it’s making sure we’re having fun and being smart, and get that semifinal match out of the way, and hopefully be in that championship.”
