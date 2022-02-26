The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys and girls indoor track teams ended the regular season with the Sheridan Invitational on Friday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
The meet included Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Big Horn, Buffalo, Cheyenne Central, Kelly Walsh, Tongue River and Worland. No team scores were recorded.
The Thunder Basin girls won six events on the day. The Camel girls won three events, the Bolts boys won two and the Camels boys won one.
For the Bolts, Jayden Friedly won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.71 seconds and the 200-meter run with a time of 27.77. Abby Arnold won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 33.67 seconds and Katelyn Mansheim won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.95.
The Thunder Basin girls also won two relay events. Friedly, Kailynne Fitzpatrick, Raelee Caldwell and Abigale Hyttinen won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:49.75 and Friedly, Emelyn Schlekeway, Rylee Brandon and Kaylee Terry won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:18.87.
Fitzpatrick finished second in the 55-meter dash (7.83), Brandon finished second in the 400-meter run (1:03.24), Mallory Jones finished second in the 1600-meter (5:41.77), Hyttinen finished second in the pole vault (9 feet), Adelynn Matthews finished second in the long jump (15 feet, 7 inches), Arnold finished third in the 800-meter run (2:35.66), Ellie Thomas finished third in the high jump (4-11) and Jalyn Shepherd finished third in the shot put (35-5).
For Campbell County, Aja Roberts won the 400-meter run for the girls with a time of 1:02.93, Averi DeWine won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.74 and McKenna Hayes won the shot put with a throw of 39-11.25. Roberts finished second in the 200-meter run (27.99), Madison Edwards finished second in the 55-meter hurdles (9.46) and Azia Fichter finished third in the pole vault (9 feet).
For the boys, Campbell County's Braik Hurm won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.74. Cooper Stevens finished third in the shot put for the Camels with a throw of 46-5.75.
Thunder Basin's team of Justin Dennison, Bradley Ekstrom, Caden Parker and Carter Matthews won the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 3:58.70. Nolan Hottell won the high jump with a height of 5-11.
The team of Ekstrom, Steven Mansheim, Hottell and Garrison Haynes finished second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:41.52 and Caleb Crabtree, Ethan Nichols, Brendon Miller and Jacob Martinez finished second in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:43.33.
Mansheim finished second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.09 and Ekstrom finished third in the 400-meter run with a time of 53.51.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will host the Class 4A state indoor track meet next weekend in the Field House. The state meet will be Friday and Saturday in Gillette.
