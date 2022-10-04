The Thunder Basin High School football team will host its first annual Teddy Bear Toss for homecoming this Friday at TBHS.
The team is asking for fans to bring a teddy bear or some kind of stuffed animal to Friday's game against Laramie. Between the first and second quarter, fans will be asked to throw the stuffed animals onto the track.
All teddy bears and stuffed animals will be collected and donated to the Gillette Council of Community Services to be dispersed to local kids.
Thunder Basin (3-3) will host Laramie (1-5) at 6 p.m. Friday at TBHS. Across town, Campbell County (4-2) will host Natrona County (5-1) for its homecoming at 6 p.m. Friday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.