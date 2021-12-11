Bolts, Camels start season with low numbers and high spirits

The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school boys swimming and diving teams aren’t going into the season thinking about state championships.
Instead, both the Bolts and Camels are focusing on individual growth as the season goes along. That’s because winning a team title would be statistically impossible for both teams.
Thunder Basin has just five swimmers and two divers while Campbell County has seven swimmers and two divers.
With just 16 athletes between the two schools, the focus now for both programs is to continue building the culture of boys swimming inside the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
Bolts return 3 state-qualifiers
Thunder Basin is going into the season with a new coach after Rylie Pilon took over both the boys and girls swimming programs in the summer. Pilon, 22, just finished her first season coaching the Bolts’ girls team in the fall.
With her first varsity season now under her belt, Pilon feels more prepared going into the boys season this winter.
“I definitely know what to expect now,” Pilon said. “Even the little coaching things like what time to leave practice. Communication was also a big learning curve with parents and the kids.
“I definitely have some of the jitters out of the way. I’m really excited because I know this boys team has some really high goals.”
One of the goals for this year’s Bolts is to qualify all seven of its athletes for the Class 4A state meet in February. Having so few swimmers on the team is extra motivation to focus on quality over quantity when it comes to performing in swim meets.
Three of the team’s seven athletes are returning state-qualifiers from last year. One of the returners is senior Isaiah Haliburton, who finished second in the 1-meter diving event with a final score of 467.65.
Haliburton won a state title in the 1-meter dive as a sophomore and will look to return to the top of the podium for his final season at TBHS.
Senior Rilee Greene will dive alongside Haliburton this season and also will contribute as a swimmer for the Bolts.
The Bolts probably won’t be hanging any championship banners inside the Campbell County Aquatic Center this year. But the key goal for Thunder Basin is to continue to take steps to keep the program moving in the right direction.
“Winning a championship this year just isn’t realistic,” Pilon said. “Even if every single one of them won their events, there’s no way to win a state title with a team this size. So we just want to have that growth mindset.
“We see where we want the team to be and they’re really working to build that culture. We want to have a team that people want to be a part of and they’re really on board with that and building standards and accountability because those are the pillars that are going to build those championship teams in the future.”
Camels starting fresh
All nine athletes on this year’s CCHS boys swimming and diving team are new to the program. The Camels qualified just one swimmer last year for the state meet — Caden Morton — who graduated in the spring.
Campbell County will be a relatively young team with three freshmen and two sophomores. Junior Brayden Rech joins the Camels after qualifying for state last year at Thunder Basin. Rech transferred to CCHS this year.
Like Thunder Basin, the Camels’ title hopes are bleak with such low participation numbers. CCHS coach Phil Rehard is looking at this year as another step in the right direction after having just five swimmers a year before.
“Last year was hopefully the low of our valley,” Rehard said. “We only had one qualifier last year and that was a tough year. ... But I think we have four or five qualifiers on this year’s team and they’re young so we’re definitely moving in the right direction.”
Swimming is one of the hardest sports to recruit kids to participate in, Rehard said. It demands a big time commitment with practices both before and after school as well as a big physical dedication to being in the pool every day.
The Camels were one of the biggest swimming powerhouses before the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017. Despite taking a step back since the split, Rehard still has plenty of hope for the program to return to dominant form again soon.
The Camels are aiming for a top 6 finish at the state meet. That would require all nine athletes to pull their weight this year in order to qualify as many of them as possible, Rehard said.
The Camels finished 10th as a team last year with just one swimmer at state.
“We still throw a team goal out there and we’d like to score 100 points because that would put us really close at being that sixth-place team,” Rehard said. “We want to get four or five qualifiers this year. ... We’re not going to win the state title but we want to try and get on the podium as much as we can individually.”
Both the Camels and Bolts opened the season with the Laramie Relays on Friday. Thunder Basin and Campbell County will return to the pool for the Laramie Pentathlon at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Class 4A state meet will be Feb. 17-19 at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.