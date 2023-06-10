Mustangs players supplement football dream with side jobs

At noon each day, James Hines steps off the field at Spirit Hall sweating and tired. After a two-hour practice and team meetings earlier, many of Hines’s teammates on the Gillette Mustangs are done with their work day.
Not Hines.
When the practice ends, Hines puts aside his helmet, takes off the sweat-soaked practice clothes and trades his black cleats for a more presentable pair of sneakers. His black practice shorts become black dress pants, his white Mustangs practice jersey is swapped out for a blue polo shirt.
The rest of his day begins as he pulls up to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Second Street. He takes his place behind the front desk, standing, not sitting, which further accentuates his massive 6-foot-5, 330-pound frame. His size makes the rest of the building seem small.
When he’s out at practice, Hines looks like most of the other members of the team. On the field he’s Big Mike, a nickname he picked up from classmates in high school when the movie “The Blind Side” came out. He hangs around his fellow linemen who stand over 6-foot-4 and weigh over 300 pounds. But back at Enterprise, Hines stands out. His coworkers don’t come close to equaling his height and weight.
Hines is one of several indoor football players who double as part-time workers while in Gillette for the season. His job as a managerial trainee keeps him busy from 1:30-5 p.m. most days, learning and helping orchestrate the business alongside the branch manager. After that, he usually has a team meeting or dinner, then it’s off to Club Energize for a workout. Sleep is a precious commodity, and it’s low in stock for Big Mike and those that take on an extra job after practice.
Some pick up a job to have a little more cash during the playing season. Others want to keep themselves busy. But a job, as in Hines’s case, can be about preparing for the post-football life.
Hines, 27, first got a job at Enterprise when he was in college at Southern Oregon University. He initially started off as a car detailer and would wash and clean the company’s cars. He has since moved up to a managerial trainee which aligns with his business degree he earned. The Enterprise job is a chance for him to gain business experience for when he eventually has to retire from the game he loves. He’s always thinking several steps ahead with his career.
“I’m always thinking of my post football life because I know that football is not forever,” he said. “We have a long timeline and football is a small dot on that timeline. I want to utilize football as much as possible, but I want to prepare my career so if something unfortunate does happen, I want to be able to still fall back on my career.”
It’s a difficult road to reach the football Promised Land and few make it. A player’s dreams of playing professionally can be realized without competing at the level they’ve always dreamed of. It’s a constant fight to keep climbing the ranks, moving ever closer to a goal that for many will always be out of reach. Many turn to business ventures that are started during their college years or early in their lives.
LeDarian McAllister is another Mustang with a side job. Most days he swaps his black workout clothes for a black Smith’s apron, either filling out Clicklist orders — a service where shoppers fill their grocery carts online and Smith’s employees prepare them to be picked up in person — or working behind the deli.
McAllister, who is 25 years old, prefers the deli because it’s a little more to himself. He fries chicken, which is made easy with timers and pre-flour. The problem is when he finishes, he’s usually left cleaning dishes for a couple of hours, sometimes until 8 p.m.
It’s exhausting. Football practices and games are physically demanding. McAllister got turf toe — a sprain around the big toe joint — two weeks ago. He showed up to work, hobbling around the store filling out the Clicklist orders. McAllister has scabs on his legs and the soreness from playing takes a long time to go away.
“It’s tough, but you got to do it,” McAllister said. “Most of the time my body is sore, my feet hurt. I’m tired, mentally and physically. But it’s something you have to do if you want to plan for the future.”
But the workload is worth it. Both McAllister and Hines say the jobs help in both the short and long term.
“Since I’ve been here, I understand so many attributes that I would’ve never thought of in college,” Hines said. “It’s prepping me for what’s to come in the future and honestly, joining Enterprise was the best thing for my business side of things.”
Supplementing football with another job provides more financial security. These players have jobs that can transfer anywhere, just like Hines’s transferred from Oregon to Gillette. McAllister’s job at Smith’s can not only transfer to any grocery store job, but Smith’s is owned by Kroger, one of the largest grocery store chains in the country. With a job like football that can take you anywhere, it’s beneficial for these guys to have something to fall back on that can translate anywhere they go.
Football can be like religion. Players and coaches often talk about the “football gods” that control one’s journey. Mustangs coach Cedric Walker often tells his team that they don’t just let anyone play. Those that want it have to prove themselves over and over.
Many player careers follow a football adaptation of the Book of Job. The football gods bring down the worst, just to see if you still believe. They test your strength and your desire to play at the highest stage. Players pray and hope to make it into the heavenly kingdom of the NFL. In a cruel twist, few are rewarded for their struggle. Those that do make it typically don’t last much more than three years.
The journey tests a player’s faith. Roster spots at the lower levels are at best around for four months. Players — even on winning teams — are always in danger of being cut. The pay in these leagues are usually just enough to get by but not enough to save money.
That’s where the preparation for the world after football becomes necessary. Hines has considered getting a master’s degree, but doesn’t want to go back to school just yet. Right now he’s learning the ropes of the business world, hoping that with each step in his football journey he can take a step further into his off-field career.
McAllister started a jewelry company, Florida Waters, with a teammate from Kentucky State. When McAllister came to Gillette, he put it aside. He didn’t have the time to focus on the business on top of football and the job at Smith’s. He’s held a range of side jobs that helped get him through school and football.
“I believe that it shouldn’t be a one-way road to success,” McAllister said. “I work and do other things to have backup plans. I try to invest, have side jobs.”
Last year, it really struck McAllister that football isn’t forever. He expected to have another year of college eligibility, but couldn’t get his first collegiate year of eligibility at junior college removed despite playing in three games. He was only able to play three games his graduate year in 2022 before expending the rest of his eligibility. It made the journey to the Mustangs harder and hammered home the point that he needs to prepare for the future more.
With the grind of playing in college, the players are somewhat used to the schedule. They have operated on rigorous schedules that last from sunrise to sundown for years, all in an effort to hopefully, maybe, one day grace an NFL field.
It’s exhausting work, but it’s all part of the football journey — whether they make it to the NFL or not. No matter what lies ahead for players like Hines and McAllister, they can find comfort that they’re stepping forward with a foot on each road to success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.