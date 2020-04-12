Campbell County High School senior Lainee Allison had her soccer career cut short when all spring sports were suspended and then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the outbreak became life-changing, she had planned to enroll in the University of Wyoming’s honors program. Her days of playing sports competitively were going to be over. Or that was the plan.
But the coronavirus shutdown made Allison change her mind. She wasn’t going to end her soccer playing days on that note.
“With the season getting canceled, that’s what really swayed me,” Allison said about her decision to play college soccer. “If the season wasn’t canceled, I probably wouldn’t have taken this offer, so maybe it was a blessing in disguise.”
Allison announced her decision to commit to the Casper College women’s soccer program via Twitter this past week.
The 2020 fall season will be the inaugural season of soccer at Casper College.
Her goal as a member of the first class of T-birds soccer freshmen is to “set the tone,” she said.
“I’m going to help coach (Ammon) Bennett establish it as a program of ladies that work very hard, and we’re just going to try and get a feel for everything,” she said.
Allison, who also will graduate as a valedictorian for the CCHS Class of 2020, plans to study either pre-pharmacy or kinesiology, but that could change, she said.
