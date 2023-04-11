The Gillette Roughriders won their first game of the season 15-7 against Spearfish Post 164 in Gillette on Tuesday.
The game started with Grayson Sargent on the mound and he made a strong case as the team's go-to starter. He struck out the side to start the game and allowed one hit through his two innings pitched. Coach Nate Perleberg said after the game that Sargent is their No. 1 guy at this point in the season and will continue as the team's ace.
Gillette got to an early lead, scoring seven runs in the first inning. Dominic Hecker homered on his first at bat which started the scoring outburst for Gillette. The Roughriders were able to get on base and take walks to reach the seven runs in the first frame.
"Guys were in there hunting being aggressive on the pitches they wanted," Perleberg said. "We had a lot of guys with really nice nights offensively."
Spearfish struggled to get going offensively while struggling on the mound to find the strike zone. Post 164 walked the seven batters in the first three innings alone.
The offense slowed down for Gillette after the first. The team scored three in the second and one in the third, fifth and sixth innings. Gillette managed two runs in the fourth.
While the runs slowed, the offense still had a dominating night. The team recorded 18 hits on 40 plate appearances, which is 45%. All but one batter who recorded a hit in the game. The team also took 12 walks to only five strikeouts.
Spearfish gained some ground offensively with a three-run fourth inning and two runs in both the sixth and the seventh. But when it came to the final six outs, the Roughriders wrapped the game up on the mound. Gillette turned a double play to close the eighth inning and finished the game with two strikeouts in the top of the ninth.
The win was a positive start to the season and the offense looked as potent as the players were expecting, but the team has areas to clean up. Most of these stem from the lack of time the team has had at practice outside, so the Roughriders can clean the issues up as the season gets further underway.
"This was day five or six for us being outside, so we haven't done a ton of fly ball work, fundamental work," Perleberg said. "It's hard to get that kind of stuff done in our facilities."
The wind caused a bonus challenge for both teams. Balls traveled farther in the outfield than on a typical night and the two teams struggled at times catching fly balls.
Gillette will host Sturgis on Wednesday for a double header.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.