Powell veteran finishes transatlantic row
Carl Christensen, a U.S. Navy veteran from Powell, and three other vets finished their 3,000-mile rowing journey across the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, according to a press release.
The group worked over the span of 50 days, 11 hours and 35 minutes to cross the Atlantic from La Gomera in the Canary Islands near northwest Africa to Antigua, an island in the Caribbean.
They did it to raise awareness for U.S. military personnel and veteran mental health as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, an annual rowing race across the Atlantic, according to the release.
The team’s name was Fight Oar Die. The other military veterans rowing with Christensen were Evan Stratton of Denver, John Fannin of San Antonio, Texas, and Lue Holton of Alaska.
Fight Oar Die competes every year in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, and a new group of vets applies each season. The veterans didn’t know each other before embarking on the 50-day journey.
Packers great, HOFer Willie Wood dies at 83
LOS ANGELES — Willie Wood, the Hall of Fame defensive back who won five NFL championships with the Green Bay Packers under coach Vince Lombardi and made the first interception in Super Bowl history, died Monday. He was 83.
Wood died of natural causes in Washington, according to Robert Schmidt, his longtime friend and former teammate at Southern California. Wood had suffered from advanced dementia for several years.
After being undrafted out of Southern California, Wood sent postcards to several NFL teams seeking a tryout. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder signed as a free agent with the Packers and played safety for them from 1960-71.
“The Packers saw his heart while the others saw his size,” Jim Hill, who played for the Packers from 1972-74 and now is sports director for KCBS-TV in Los Angeles, told The Associated Press. “Vince had an eye like Joe Torre or Tom Lasorda. He could see talent where other people couldn’t.”
Just under 100M watch Super Bowl on Fox
NEW YORK — The Super Bowl put a halt to a four-year decline in viewership, with an estimated 99.9 million people watching the Kansas City Chiefs come back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in what is annually the most-watched television event of the year.
The Nielsen company said viewership rebounded slightly from the 98.5 million who watched in 2019. An exciting game that featured a fourth quarter comeback and two teams that haven’t been in the ultimate game lately most likely helped drive public interest.
Super Bowl viewership had been slowly eroding since its peak in 2015, when 114.4 million watched a thrilling finish between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
By one measure, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the biggest star on the field — not by a long shot.
Halftime show performer Jennifer Lopez led all personalities with 2.2 million interactions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, according to Nielsen. Mahomes, the Kansas City quarterback, was the top player with 514,000 interactions.
TE Vernon Davis retires after 14 NFL seasons
WASHINGTON — Vernon Davis announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins that included winning a Super Bowl title.
The 36-year-old said Monday he decided to retire because of the wear and year on his body. Davis said he’s walking away from football while his body is still healthy enough to pursue other opportunities.
“I look forward to the next favorite phase of my professional career, which will include opportunities in business and television,” Davis said in a statement. “I will hold football in my heart forever, and I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had while playing this great game.”
A 6-foot-3, 248-pound tight end, Davis stayed in the NFL and remained productive so long in part because of his meticulous physical conditioning. He said during his final pro seasons that he trained year-round like some players do during the season and credited that for staying on the field.
Davis was limited to four games during the 2019 season because of a concussion. Before that, he caught 583 passes for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns in 198 regular-season games and had seven touchdowns in 11 playoff games.
San Francisco selected Davis sixth overall in the 2006 draft out of Maryland. He spent more than nine seasons with the 49ers before a midseason trade in 2015 to the Broncos, with whom he won the Super Bowl.
The Washington native signed with his hometown Redskins in 2016 and was with them his final four NFL seasons.
“The journey I’ve had has been nothing short of amazing,” Davis said. “I have taken great pride in the many accolades I have received throughout my career; but most importantly, the relationships I’ve cultivated throughout this time have been an incredible experience for me and my family.”
Davis let word of his retirement leak out during a video with Rob Gronkowski that was posted on Super Bowl Sunday. He confirmed it with a statement posted on Twitter Monday that ended with, “I’m excited for what the future holds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.