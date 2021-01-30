The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team traveled to the Worland Invite Friday night, coming away with a 2-1 record in duals after beating Worland 48-24 and Cody 60-18 and losing to Star Valley 39-35.
Against Worland, six Bolts won by pin against their opponents, including Jeric Igo (126 pounds), Dylan Catlin (145 pounds), Seamus Casey (152 pounds), Deyton Johnson (160 pounds), Aidyn Mitchell (182 pounds) and Lane Catlin (220 pounds).
Antonio Avila won by major decision at 113 pounds 10-0, Jais Rose won by technical fall at 132 pounds 16-1 and Dylan Skillings won by decision at 285 pounds 8-4.
Against Star Valley, Casey, Lane Catlin, Skillings and Dillon Glick (195 pounds) all won by pin. Rose (6-3) and Dylan Catlin (7-3) both won by decision while Avila won by technical fall 17-2.
In the Bolts win against Cody, Glick, Dylan Catlin, Lane Catlin, Alex Draper (120 pounds) and Blaize Burrow (106 pounds) all won by pin. Avila (16-1) and Rose (17-0) won by technical fall while Casey (9-1) and Skillings (14-1) won by major decision.
New rankings
In the week five rankings on wyowrestling.com, Thunder Basin has 14 wrestlers ranked in the top-7 of their weight classes, including three wrestlers ranked No. 1.
Avila (113 pounds), Igo (126 pounds) and Lane Catlin (220 pounds) are ranked No. 1 while Dylan Catlin (138 pounds) and Glick (195 pounds) are ranked No. 2.
Thunder Basin's Draper (120 pounds) and Casey (145 pounds) come in at No. 3 and Cael Porter (152 pounds) is ranked No. 4. Aden Jorgensen (182 pounds), Rose (132 pounds) and Skillings (heavyweight) are ranked No. 5 while Parker Lee (132 pounds) and Burrow (106 pounds) are ranked No. 6.
Ayden Mitchell is ranked No. 7 for the Bolts at 182 pounds.
Next for the Bolts will be a home dual versus Kelly Walsh at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meet will be senior night for Thunder Basin, coach Mikah Kadera said.
