The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team started the season with a 42-18 win over Evanston on Thursday during the REMAX/Gillette Invite tournament at TBHS.
The Bolts took an early 24-8 lead going into halftime before closing out the game 42-18. Junior Joelie Spelts led the team in scoring with eight points, followed by junior Kinley Solem with six and juniors Laney McCarty and Eagan Clark and senior Risa Pilon with five apiece.
Peiytyn Williams led the team with nine rebounds while Spelts ended the game with eight.
Thunder Basin will play Scottsbluff (Nebraska) at 6 p.m. Friday and St. Thomas More (South Dakota) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at TBHS.
