It’d be pretty rare for a brand new school’s volleyball team to jump right into the state’s highest class and compete for a title right away.
It’d be pretty much unheard of for a brand new program to do it in its first five years of existence.
That’s exactly what Thunder Basin High School has been able to accomplish since the school opened in 2017. Going into the Bolts’ sixth year, Thunder Basin has placed at state each of its first five seasons.
The Bolts are coming off a third-place finish at last year’s state tournament in Casper. Thunder Basin finished the year 27-13 and 5-1 in its quadrant.
The Bolts beat Star Valley 3-1 in the quarterfinals but fell to the eventual champions of Laramie 3-2 in the semifinals. The five-set loss to the Plainsmen left a bad taste in the mouths of some of this year’s returning players.
“The feeling that I had after that Laramie game was awful,” senior Eagan Clark said. “We played so good but we just couldn’t hang on. I don’t want any of my teammates to ever feel the way I did after that game.”
Last year’s semifinal loss to Laramie has been a source of motivation for Clark and some of her teammates during the offseason. Once official practices started last week, the Thunder Basin gym was filled with passion and intensity to bring home the school’s first state championship in school history this year.
“Practice has been really good so far,” Clark said. “My senior group is a super big group but every grade has really brought something amazing to the table this year. I’m excited to see how the different groups are able to work together.”
Clark has been bouncing back between the setter and libero positions so far in practice. She has no preference for where she ends up as long as she’s helping her team win points and eventually win matches.
“I’m just kind of preparing to do what I have to do,” Clark said. “I’m not going to be completely crushed or heartbroken if I’m put in one position instead of the other. I just want to help my team.”
Wenett Martin is going into her sixth year coaching the Bolts. The former Wright coach said she had 57 girls participate in the first day of tryouts last week at TBHS.
The Bolts’ starting lineup will feature a handful of new faces after graduating four seniors from last year’s team. The graduating class included all-state libero Ellie Thomas who was also named co-defensive player of the year in Class 4A last season.
To counter graduating one all-state player, the Bolts will return one all-stater in Joelie Spelts. The 6-foot-2 senior was one of the best middle hitters in the state but could see some time playing outside for the Bolts this fall, Clark said.
“She’s pretty lethal to have outside,” Clark said. “It’s really good to have her out there because it gives us a lot of options and she’s really good at turning a crappy ball into a really good hit. She just works so hard at whatever sport she’s playing.”
Another key returner for the Bolts will be Kinley Solem. The senior will likely play a lot of time at the net because of her blocking ability, Clark said.
Since joining Class 4A in 2017, the Bolts have finished fourth, fourth, second, third and third respectively at the state tournament. While the goal this year is to end the season with Thunder Basin’s first state title in school history, Clark also wants to enjoy the final ride with her teammates as much as possible.
“I just want to have lots of fun this year,” Clark said. “It’s going to be so hard because I’ve been playing with Joelie and Kinly and all those seniors for over 10 years so I want to go out with a bang, especially since it’ll probably be the last time I’ll ever get to play with these seniors.”
Thunder Basin will start the season at this weekend’s Cheyenne Invite on Friday and Saturday. The Bolts will then host the Gillette Invite next weekend at TBHS.
The Bolts will start the conference season against Campbell County on Sept. 8 at CCHS. The Class 4A East regional tournament will be Oct. 28-29 at Cheyenne East.
The Class 4A state tournament will be Nov. 3-5 in Casper.
