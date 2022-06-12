Seven athletes from the Campbell County School District played one final high school football game to cap their high school careers this weekend.
Ryan Baker, Cade Ayers, Caden Randall and Ryan Jordan represented Thunder Basin High School, Logan Dymond and Will Miller represented Campbell County and Charlee Thompson represented Wright during Saturday’s 49th annual Shrine Bowl.
The Shrine Bowl features graduated seniors from all classes who are voted to the team by head coaches across the state. The teams are divided geographically by North and South.
Baker and Miller were selected as offensive and defensive captains respectively for the North Team. Thunder Basin’s Trent Pikula was the head coach of the North Team and picked up his first Shrine Bowl head coaching win alongside Bolts assistant coach Jason Gill.
Saturday’s all-star game started slow but the North Team was able to nbreak the game open in the second quarter and led 21-0 at the halftime break. Baker ended the first half with one passing touchdown after finding Sheridan’s Carter McComb on a 9-yard pass midway through the second quarter.
The North outscored the South 16-3 in the second half to hold on to the blowout win. Dymond created two turnovers single-handedly in the fourth quarter with a pair of strip-sacks in the final 6 minutes of the game.
The win was the North’s eighth in nine years after the South won 34-32 last year. The North leads the all-time series 26-19-3, according to WyoPrep.com.
