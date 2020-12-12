Three basketball teams ranked in the top-5
The girls and boys basketball season tipped off Friday, and both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools entered the season with teams ranked inside the top-5 for the WyoPrep.com coaches and media preseason basketball polls.
Thunder Basin earned the best marks in the poll, being named to the top spot in 4A for girls and the No. 2 slot for boys.
The Bolts girls ended last year at 20-6 before the state championship tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The girls had a 6-0 conference record and were primed to make a deep run in the state tournament.
Thunder Basin’s girls team received 303 total points in the poll, which included 17 first-place votes.
The Bolts boys team also enters the season highly regarded in the rest of the state. At 19-6 last season and 5-1 in conference play, the Bolts return all-state guard Deegan Williams and lights-out shooter McKale Holte.
Thunder Basin’s boys team earned 231 points in the poll, including two first-place votes and six second-place votes.
On the other side of Gillette, Campbell County’s boys basketball team crept into the top-5 with the fifth spot in the preseason poll. With 87 points, the Camels beat out Kelly Walsh for the final spot in the rankings by six points.
The Camel boys finished 11-13 last season and stumbled out of the regional tournament with the East’s No. 4 seed after a 62-48 loss in the third place game to Cheyenne East. Despite the regional tournament miscues, Campbell County was prepared to make a run in the state tournament as an underdog before the event was canceled.
Campbell County’s girls basketball team was the only Gillette team not to be voted in the top-5, but it wasn’t by much. The Camel girls earned the No. 6 spot with 54 points, the highest ranked team that didn’t qualify for the state tournament a season ago.
Finishing at 8-16, it was the first year since 1989 and the first time in Mitch Holst’s 20 seasons as head coach the Camels didn’t reach the tournament.
All four Gillette teams tipped-off the season Friday night at home as part of the 2020 Gillette Re/Max Tournament. Both teams will play again Saturday at home.
TBHS golf coach wins Coach of the Year
Kameron Hunter, head coach of Thunder Basin High School’s golf team, was voted 4A Girls Coach of the Year by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
The Bolts repeated as state champions as a team in September, winning the state tournament at Three Crowns Golf Course in Casper.
TBHS posted a two-day total of 495 strokes to top second-place Jackson and Sheridan by 10 strokes.
Two of Thunder Basin’s key pieces in the state title, Maria Farnum and Karissa Tranas, signed to play college golf after the season. Tranas signed with Montana State University-Billings while Maria Farnum inked her deal with the University of Wyoming.
The coaches are scheduled to be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet in July at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, according to WyoPrep.com.
Gillette Wild sweep Butte Cobras
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team swept the Butte Cobras in two games last weekend, winning 6-4 and 8-2.
On the road, the Wild were led Friday with three points from forward Declan Young, who had one goal and two assists. Will Blake, Austin Newson, Nathan Fanning, Issac Young and Nicolas Delli Bovi each added one goal apiece.
Goaltender Liam Scott took the win for Gillette with 46 saves on 50 shots.
Jack Orchard earned the win Saturday for the Wild with 45 saves on 47 shots. Issac Young, Declan Young and Tristan Baker each had two goals in the contest while Newson led the team with two assists.
The Wild improved to 9-5-1-1 on the season and slid into fourth place in the Frontier Division.
Gillette hosted the Yellowstone Quake on Friday night and will finish the two-game series Saturday night at Spirit Hall Ice Arena. Limited to 100 fans, the puck is scheduled to drop at 7:05 p.m.
