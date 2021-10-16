The Gillette College women’s rodeo team finished in first place of the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings at the conclusion of the fall season last weekend in Lamar, Colorado.
The Pronghorn women also finished fourth in the national standings behind Utah State University (1,635), Black Hills State University (1,635) and Montana State University (2,033.83).
The fall season included five rodeos. The Pronghorn women won titles at Laramie County Community College and Central Wyoming Community College and finished second in Lamar and at Sheridan College.
Gillette finished sixth at Chadron State College last month.
“It’s just a good group of girls that kind of came from all over the place,” coach Will LaDuke said. “We’ve got some good barrel horses this year that’s really been helping us a lot. ... We’ve been scoring quite a few points in the barrels so far.”
The Pronghorn women have a 300-point lead (1,505) in the CRMR standings over Casper College (1,205) going into the spring season. Five rodeos make up the spring season, including one hosted by Gillette College in March.
Behind Casper is the University of Wyoming (1,005), Laramie (1,000.83), Northeast Junior College (767.50), Eastern Wyoming College (753.33), Chadron State College (260), Colorado State University (255), Lamar (175), Sheridan (130) and Central Wyoming (55).
“It’s nice to be in the lead and we have a comfortable lead,” LaDuke said. “We’ve struggled the last couple years on the girls’ side so this is a nice surprise to be ahead of UW because they’re so strong and have girls that have been competing for five years.
“We’re pleasantly surprised and we’re pretty happy with this young group of girls.”
Gillette’s Emily Anne Knust is in second place in the conference and third place in the country in the women’s all-around with a score of 580. Knust is ranked second in the conference in breakaway roping with a score of 250 and third in goat-tying with a score of 330.
Ellie Anna Bard is first in barrel racing with 515 points, 25 points ahead of Casper’s Kady Louise Locke.
The Gillette College men ended the fall season in fourth place in the team standings. UW stands in first place with 4,490 points, followed by Casper (2,620), Laramie (1,990), Gillette (1,285), Sheridan (1,200), Otero Junior College (675), Central Wyoming (655), Eastern Wyoming (525), Chadron State (510), Lamar (280) and Northeast (30).
During the fall season, the Pronghorn men finished sixth in Laramie (210 points), fourth in Chadron (340), Sheridan (245) and Central Wyoming (250) and sixth in Lamar (240).
In the individual standings, Gillette’s Myles Kenzy (320 points) and Bodie Jon Mattson (120) are third and ninth respectively in tie-down roping. Clay Carl Reiner is tied for fourth in steer wrestling with a score of 230.
In team roping, Coy Marshall Johnson (185) is fourth and Kenzy (165) is fifth for heelers. Grant Harrison Turek (165) is fifth and Mattson (160) is sixth for headers.
Gillette’s Connor Christian Heinert is sixth in bareback riding with 110 points and William Henry is seventh in bull riding with 120 points.
“We’ve been doing all right with another young group of kids (on the men’s side), but we have to score more points on the rough stock end of the arena,” LaDuke said. “All our points are coming from the timed events so we just have to score more with the buckin’ horses and riding bulls.”
LaDuke is satisfied with the positions both the men’s and women’s teams hold going into the spring season. Gillette is at a bit of a disadvantage being a two-year college, but the Pronghorns have overcome that to return to the top of the regional standings, LaDuke said.
“It’s really tough against those four-year schools with such a young group but they’ve really handled themselves well and performed great this fall,” LaDuke said.
The spring season will start in March, LaDuke said. An official schedule will be released later this year.
