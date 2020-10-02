The Campbell County High School football team trailed No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central by just one point at halftime.
With a combination of consistent offense and tough defense, the Camels found themselves in a position to upset the best 4A team in the state to give them their second win of the season.
But the Indians made adjustments at the half, adding two scores on offense and locking the Camels down on defense to come away with the 19-6 win at Camels Stadium.
"Our offensive line played great tonight and our D really showed up," senior quarterback Kaden Race said. "Just overall I think we did great."
The performance came on homecoming night for Campbell County, which was a special experience for the Camel players, especially the seniors.
"It was definitely a game we'll all remember for a really long time," Race said. "That was one of the best games we've ever played so it was fun."
The Camels started the game with the ball and put together a 13-play drive to open the contest, moving the ball 71 yards to the Indians 9-yard line. But a personal foul penalty forced the drive to stall and Campbell County wasn't able to put any points on the board.
Cheyenne Central responded almost immediately with a three play, 81-yard drive that included a 76-yard pass against the Camels. The drive was capped by a 5-yard touchdown run that put the Camels down 7-0 in the first quarter.
Campbell County and Cheyenne Central traded unsuccessful drives with a Race interception and a turnover on downs by the Indians, which gave the Camels the ball back at their own 13-yard line.
Campbell County stormed down the field with a 10-play drive which included a 44-yard pass to running back Will Miller. The drive was capped with a 25-yard touchdown pass to senior Tanner Lemm, who was playing his first game at wide receiver after competing on the Camels tennis team.
A poor snap on the extra point made the game 7-6 going into the half.
The two teams traded punts to start the second half before the Indians were able to put together an 11-play drive that ended in a one-yard touchdown run at the goal line. Campbell County blocked the extra point attempt to keep the score at 13-6.
The Camels turned the ball over on downs the following driving which gave the Indians the ball back going into the fourth quarter. Cheyenne Central pounded the ball on the ground, putting together a 12-play drive that led to the last score of the contest.
The Indians scored on another one-yard touchdown run to make the game 19-6, which would be the final score after a botched snap led to a failed extra point attempt.
The Camels had one last shot to get back within reach but turned the ball over on downs before the Indians ran out the clock to end the game.
"When we bring our A game we can compete with anybody," Race said. "They're a really good team and for us to hang with those guys really boosts our confidence and shows that we can stick with teams."
Senior tight end Xander Beeson said the homecoming game was a good showing for his team in front of the home crowd and felt even better than the Camels only win of the season against Cheyenne South.
"This was the first game this year we played a full four quarters," Beeson said. "This was the best game we played all year. Hanging with this No. 1 team and battling all the way until the end, I don't think we've played this good all year and I can't wait for next week."
The Camels (1-5) will host Natrona County (3-3) Friday, who's coming off a four-overtime win over No. 4-ranked Sheridan.
