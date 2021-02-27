Wright wrestling wins 2A state championship
The Wright Junior Senior High School wrestling team won the 2A Wyoming State Championships Thursday, the school’s first title since 2004, according to the Casper Star Tribune.
The Panthers won with a final team score of 200, followed by Kemmerer (173), Cokeville (168.5), Lovell (164.5), Thermopolis (126.5), Shoshoni (123), Moorcroft (116), Linge-Fort Laramie/Southeast (103.5), Wind River (99), Saratoga (91), Hulett (79), Rocky Mountain (67), Glenrock (62), Big Piney (57), Niobrara County (52), Greybull/Riverside (39), Dubois (37), Tongue River (35), Sundance (22) and H.E.M. (3).
Wright had nine wrestlers place inside the top-4 in their respective weight class, including five who took second place. Second place finishers include Tyzer Isenberger at 132 pounds, Kaden Tescher at 138, Jacob Goodrich at 160, Kayden Mack at 170 and Charlee Thomson at 182.
Kagen Baker (126 pounds) and Ethan Mack (220) took home third place while Wyitt Knight (106) and Pace Garrett (120) placed fourth for the Panthers.
It was the second state championship in school history for Wright, according to WyoPrep.com.
Tiger Woods transferred to hospital after surgery
LOS ANGELES— Tiger Woods was moved Thursday to another Los Angeles hospital after undergoing surgery to his right leg after being badly injured in a car crash.
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for “continuing orthopedic care and recovery.”
The hospital didn’t provide any other details, saying it was respecting patient confidentiality.
Woods was hurt Tuesday when a 2021 Genesis SUV he was driving on a downhill stretch of road struck a raised median in a coastal Los Angeles suburb, crossed into oncoming lanes and flipped several times.
Mahajan earlier said Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those injuries were stabilized with a rod in the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle required screws and pins, Mahajan said in the statement released on Woods’ Twitter account late Tuesday night.
Woods was wearing a seatbelt and there wasn’t any evidence that he was impaired by drugs or alcohol, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said after the crash.
NBA suspends Beasley for felony gun threat
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley has been suspended for 12 games without pay by the NBA for his recent guilty plea to a felony charge of threats of violence.
The league announced Thursday the punishment, which will begin with Minnesota’s game Saturday at Washington. Beasley is eligible to return March 27 against Houston.
Beasley, in his fifth NBA season, is averaging a career-best 20.5 points.
He was sentenced earlier this month to 120 days in jail for the Sept. 26 incident, when he pointed a rifle outside his home in suburban Minneapolis at a family on a house-hunting tour. Police later found weapons and marijuana in the home.
As part of Beasley’s plea deal, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.
Employees ask NFL to release report findings
WASHINGTON — Twenty former Washington Football Team employees asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release the final report of an independent investigation into the organization’s conduct when it’s completed.
Owner Dan Snyder hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson to conduct an independent investigation in July after several female former employees made allegations of workplace sexual harassment. The NFL in July took over control of the investigation.
A spokesman said the NFL had not yet received the final report.
Washington hired Jason Wright as team president last summer and is in the midst of an internal review of all gameday operations.
Seventeen former employees signed the letter to Goodell by name and three others anonymously. They asked for identities and other private information to be redacted but for the league to make the results of the investigation available to the public.
