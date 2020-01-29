The Bolts and Camels counted individual successes in Sheridan on Tuesday, as the boys swimming and diving teams traveled to Sheridan for a three-team meet.
Thunder Basin high school got the best of Campbell County in the dual scoring format 89-68, while Sheridan beat both Gillette teams. The Camels, while still struggling in the team scores with six swimmers, won five of eight individual races.
Senior Corte Christensen led the way for the Camels with a pair of wins in Sheridan’s meter pool. He topped the field in the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 30.21 seconds before winning the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:15.85.
The Camels started the meet by winning the first three individual races. Caden Morton won the 200 freestyle in 2:12.51, then Christensen won the 200 IM before Eli Andrews took first in the 50 freestyle in 26.86 seconds.
Thunder Basin won two of the next four events, while Sheridan won the other two. Isaiah Haliburton was tops in the three-man diving field with a score of 222.25, then Caleb Carsrud won the 400-meter freestyle in 4:56.46.
The final individual winner on the day was Campbell County’s Nate King, who took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.64. The Camels also won the 200 freestyle relay, while the Bolts won the 400 free relay.
Both teams get into much heavier competition at the end of the week in Laramie. The Camels and Bolts will see many of the top teams in the state Saturday at the Laramie Invite following a pre-meet Friday.
