The boys State Swimming and Diving Championship meet has been moved from Gillette to Laramie because of COVID-19, said Ron Laird, Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner, in a Thursday announcement.
The move is an effort to separate spectators from participants on the swimming pool deck, which is difficult to achieve at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
"Due to the setup of Laramie’s swimming and diving pool, where we can keep the spectators separated from the participants on the deck, we are going to move the Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships to Laramie," Laird said in an email to the News Record.
The championships are scheduled for Feb. 18-20.
