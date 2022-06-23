The Post 42 American Legion baseball team split its first two games of the 37th annual Hladky Memorial Tournament on Thursday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The Roughriders started the tournament with a 8-6 loss to Mountain Crest, Utah in extra innings but responded in the nightcap with a 8-0 mercy-rule win over the Rocky Mountain Oysters of Colorado.
In game one, Gillette and Mountain Crest were tied 1-1 after three innings but Mountain Crest plated three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead. The Roughriders scored one run in the fifth and three in the sixth to tie the game 6-6 to force extra innings but Mountain Crest broke the tie with two runs in the top of the eighth and held onto the lead in the bottom half.
Grayson Sargent took the loss on the mound with six runs allowed (one earned) on seven hits while striking out three. Karver Partlow threw 1.1 innings of shutout baseball and Cory Schilling allowed two runs in one inning of relief.
Gillette's defense finished game one with an uncharacteristic five errors in the field. Mason Drube led the way at the plate with two RBIs, followed by Riley Schilling and Aiden Petersen with one RBI apiece.
The Roughriders had a big bounce back game in game two Thursday night. Gillette got out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning before breaking the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. The defense was able to hold the eight-run lead in the top of the fifth to enforce the tournament's mercy-rule.
Jason Fink pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out four on the mound. He also had a team-high three RBIs at the dish. Dominic Hecker drove in two runs and Drube, Schilling and Petersen each drove in one. Post 42 out-hit the Oysters 14-3.
Gillette will return to the field for game three of pool play Friday night. The Roughriders will host Premier West at 7:30 p.m. at Hladky Memorial Stadium. The last 1.5 days of the tournament will be bracketed based on seeding from pool play.
