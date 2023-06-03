The Gillette Mustangs won their first playoff game of the season and in franchise history with a 40-35 win over the Southwest Kansas Storm.
After the first possessions by each team ended without a touchdown, the Mustangs reached the end zone first with a screen pass to Jaylen Jefferson, taking a 6-0 lead after a failed PAT attempt.
The Storm answered the score with a touchdown of their own, and the two teams were in an offensive back-and-forth while the defenses had trouble putting stops together.
Former Mustangs quarterback Mike Pina led the Storm's offense and found more success against the Mustangs than a lot of other quarterbacks this season, throwing multiple touchdown passes just as it seemed the Mustangs were pulling away or gaining momentum.
On the other hand, quarterback Aaron Aiken and Karonce Higgins found the end zone twice today, a positive sign for Higgins whose touches per game slipped in the second half of the season. The Mustangs all season — and especially with Aiken at quarterback — have dominated in the ground game with Jefferson, so an aerial attack brings the confidence the team can have a balanced attack through the postseason.
Gillette entered the second half with a 22-21 lead but the Storm had the ball. With Pina driving the ball downfield to try to take a lead, Isaiah McFarland intercepted the ball at the goal line. McFarland finished the day with two interceptions.
Aiken made the most of the interception, throwing a touchdown pass to Arthur Anderson to give the Mustangs a one-score lead.
The score gave the team and the bench a lot of energy. The next defensive series Gillette broke up three passes and forced a fumble to take the ball back. A quarterback keeper from Aiken and the Mustangs were up 34-21.
Pina and the Storm bounced back with a touchdown to end the third quarter, but Aiken answered with another rushing touchdown, to take a 40-28 lead.
Pina threw one more touchdown and the Storm looked like they had an opportunity to take the lead and steal a win. With the game on the line, McFarland came up with his second interception in the final 10 seconds of the game, securing a Mustangs victory.
"Just don't let them catch it — anything but that," McFarland said of his mindset going into the critical play. "That's been our defense all year, that's just our mindset when the game is on the line. It's on us to make a play."
Despite the game being closer than they would've hoped, coach Cedric Walker said he is proud of his team battling through their first playoff game together.
What's next
The Mustangs will face a very familiar opponent in the Salina Liberty on the road next week. The two teams matched up against one another in Gillette in the final regular season game. Salina hasn't had an opponent since that game.
"It's going to be tough," Walker said. "I know coach O'Neil is going to have them ready. They're the defending champs for a reason. We can't go in and destroy ourselves. We have to go out there and basically play a flawless game."
Last time, the Liberty defeated the Mustangs in a down-to-the-wire game. Even with the loss, the Mustangs feel confident that they can come out on top. Salina is the defending champions of Champions Indoor Football and will have a loud crowd in Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.