For the second time in Wyoming high school softball history, Campbell County and Thunder Basin met for a crosstown playoff game Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
After the Camels won the first matchup last year, it was the Bolts that came away with a big 15-8 win Friday night. The win puts Thunder Basin in the state championship game for the first time in school history. Campbell County moves to the loser's bracket where the team will play Cheyenne Central at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Both Gillette teams brought the bats into the third-round matchup. The Bolts won their first two tournament games by a combined score of 20-0 over Rock Springs and Laramie while the Camels beat Green River 12-2 on Thursday and Central 14-13 on Friday.
The Bolts took an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run off the bat of Macie Selfors. The Camels responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning from a two-run homer from Lanae Kimbley to take a 2-1 lead.
After a scoreless second inning, Thunder Basin exploded for six runs in the top of the third. Emma Kimberling and Selfors hit back-to-back homers and Jaci Piercy hit a two-run home run three batters later to give the Bolts a 7-2 lead.
Campbell County scored three runs in the bottom of the third which included a two-run single from Marissa West to cut the lead to 7-5. But Thunder Basin had an answer for every Camel rally and the Bolts plated two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take a commanding 10-5 lead going into the sixth.
Thunder Basin scored one run in the top of the sixth and three more in the top of the seventh. The Camels were able to rally with three runs in the bottom of the final frame but ultimately dropped their first tournament game by a final score of 15-8.
The two teams combined for 32 hits and 23 runs in the game. Piercy collected five RBIs for the Bolts and Selfors and Caitline Kaul both ended the day with three. Selfors finished with four hits including two home runs.
For the Camels, West led the team with four RBIs followed by Kimbley with two. Avery Gray took the loss on the mound with seven runs allowed (six earned) on seven hits while striking out two in three innings.
Piercy was the winning pitcher for the Bolts with five earned runs on nine hits and four strikeouts in four innings.
Campbell County will face Central for the second time in this weekend's tournament. The Camels beat Central on a walk-off three-run home run from Gray on Friday afternoon.
Campbell County and Central will play at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The winner will move on to face Thunder Basin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Thunder Basin will only need to win one game to claim its first state title in school history. The winner of Campbell County and Central will need to beat the Bolts twice in a row to claim the title since Thunder Basin is undefeated in the double-elimination tournament.
