Girls basketball
Twin Spruce 8th grade A improves to 8-1
The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade A team improved to 8-1 on the season with a 52-16 win over Sage Valley last week.
Kaylie Neary led the Warriors in scoring with 12 points while Kierra Foss and Erika Martinez each added seven points.
Twin Spruce will enter the second half of the season with a home game against Douglas at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sage Valley 7th A and B teams beat Wright
The Sage Valley Junior High seventh grade A team beat Wright 58-10 last Saturday.
Leading scorers for the Eagles were Kylee Bertsch (18), Piper Martin (15) and Emily Schutt (6). Kamdyn DeKay added six rebounds and Olivia Wilkins recorded seven steals.
The Sage Valley seventh grade B team also beat Wright on Monday night at home.
Isabelle Carter led the Eagles in scoring with 13 points. Carter added four rebounds and six steals in the contest.
Sheridan Worman added eight rebounds and three steals while Mia Schurtz had 10 points.
No final score was provided.
The Sage Valley seventh grade B team beat Moorctoft 52-5 Tuesday night, playing solid defense that led to many fastbreak opportunities, coach Dewain Myers said.
Leading in points against Moorcroft for the Eagles was Sheridan Worman with 18. She added five rebounds and six steals in the contest.
— News Record Staff
