Kaylee Terry said it’s a frustrating struggle to watch her daughter compete through a thick shield of glass.
Terry, the mother of Thunder Basin High School track athlete Kaylee Terry, was on the outside looking in at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House during the team’s home meet Saturday morning in Gillette. Terry and other parents must observe the competition from a distance because no fans are allowed inside the competition area this season.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association made the decision to not allow fans to attend regular season indoor track events as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Track meets also are capped at 300 participants to limit the number of people in the Field House at one time.
“I love the fact that these kids are still getting the chance to compete and do these sports that they love to do, but it’s hard,” Kaylee Terry said. “I think it’s harder on the kids. My daughter listened for me in there when she’s running because she knows I’ll holler at her to give her that extra push.”
Xander Beeson, who competes in the shot put for Campbell County High School, said having his parents cheer him on through the glass separating the track from the lobby has been hard to get used to.
“One of my favorite things about track meets with fans is when there’s something big about to happen, like right before a big throw, there’s always like a slow-clap when they try to create an energy,” Beeson said. “That’s one of my favorite parts about track, and it’s definitely been a lot different this year.”
While other indoor winter sports like wrestling and basketball are limited to 250 fans under new public health orders from Gov. Mark Gordon, the ban on track fans remains as both Thunder Basin and Campbell County work their way through the regular season.
“I think it’s extremely unfair,” said Ashley Hauber, whose daughter Sydalee Brown runs for Campbell County. “It’s almost like they’re singling out track.
“I want to be there to support her and I want to be there to watch her.”
The indoor track season also was condensed to just three regular season meets where athletes are able to qualify for the state meet.
“It’s been really weird,”said Campbell County runner Reilly Wilson. “I always used to go and talk to my mom after races and my dad and they’d just give me encouragement. I just don’t have that this year.”
The lack of fans at the Field House also has impacted any home field advantage Thunder Basin and Campbell County would get hosting home meets, Beeson said.
“Someone from Campbell County or Thunder would normally have a bigger bonus because someone from here would have parents or family members or just more fans here for them,” Beeson said.
While no fans are allowed for regular season meets, athletes will be given two tickets each for the state meet at the end of the season, according to WHSAA. The boys and girls state meets will be split into two events this year to reduce the number of people in the Field House.
“I have a lot more confidence throwing in front of family members,” Beeson said. “Having their support and watching them cheer me on always makes me feel like I can add a couple more inches to my throw.
“It’s more of a competitive advantage than people think it is having family members and loved ones here cheering you on.”
While Kaylee Terry is frustrated with the restrictions on watching her daughter compete, she said it is a price she is willing to pay to allow the athletes to have a season at all.
“I’ll do whatever it takes so that she can have her season,” Terry said. “It’s hard, because we’re very big into supporting our kids and we don’t miss any of their events, but we’re thankful that we at least have this facility that we have that gives us the opportunity to feel like we’re still watching from a distance behind the glass.”
Hauber said she hopes the fan restrictions are modified before the season is over because she feels like she’s missing some of the most important parts of her daughter’s athletic career at CCHS.
“I should be able to watch her,” Hauber said. “I shouldn’t have to stand (at) a glass window and fight to even stand at the window to watch my daughter run.”
