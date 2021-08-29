The Thunder Basin High School girls tennis team travel to South Dakota to compete in the Rapid City Invite on Friday and Saturday. The boys team was scheduled to go to Nebraska but had to reschedule because of a lack of courts.
Girls tennis is a spring sport in Nebraska, which required the Bolts girls to compete at the JV level as varsity matches count toward state seeding in South Dakota, TBHS coach Paul Stevens said.
In singles, Maggie Bruse, Brooke Kendrick, Tierra Tachick and Freedom Wolfe all won their respective divisions. Bruse took first at No. 3 singles, Kendrick won at No. 5 singles, Tachick won No. 8 singles and Wolfe won at No. 9 singles.
Sarah Rasse finished seventh at No. 1 singles, Ali Morgan finished fourth at No. 2 singles, Hallie Angelos finished seventh at No. 4 singles, Brianna Ketchum was second in No. 6 singles and Emma Lehman took fifth at No. 10 singles.
For doubles, Maggie Bruse and Angelos took second at No. 1 doubles, Kendrick and Ketchum took sixth at No. 2 doubles, Morgan and Rasse took third at No. 3 doubles, Katie Bruse and Tachick took second at No. 4 doubles and Wolfe and Lehman took second at No. 5 doubles.
The Bolts girls will return to the court on Tuesday on the road at Rapid City Stevens and Central. The boys and girls will then play Cheyenne Central, South and East on Thursday in Cheyenne.
