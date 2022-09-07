CCHS Tennis Vs. Cheyenne South
Campbell County’s Abi Neary serves during a No. 2 singles match against Cheyenne South last week at Campbell County High School in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The Campbell County High School boys and girls tennis teams both beat Thunder Basin 4-1 in conference duals Tuesday at TBHS.

The Camel boys swept all matches except for No. 2 singles. The Camel girls' lone lost came at No. 1 doubles.

