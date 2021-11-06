Bolts start state with 3-1 win over Braves
The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team came out red-hot to start the Class 4A state volleyball tournament Thursday in Casper.
The Bolts took the East No. 3 seed at the state tournament after a third place finish at regionals and faced West No. 2 seed Star Valley in the opening round. Thunder Basin took control of the match early and was able to hold off a late comeback attempt by the Braves to move on to the semifinal round.
The Bolts beat Star Valley 3-1, winning the first two sets 25-16 and 25-16 before dropping the third set 28-26. Thunder Basin clinched the quarterfinal win with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.
The Bolts will move on to play East No. 1 seed Laramie in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The Plainsmen are the defending state champions and are coming off a three-set sweep of West No. 4 seed Cody in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Thunder Basin and Laramie will play for a spot in the state championship match Saturday afternoon. The Class 4A state championship will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Results from Saturday’s semifinals were not available before print deadline.
Mustangs to hold open tryouts in December
Do you feel strong and athletic enough to play professional indoor football?
The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team will have open tryouts for the 2022 season Dec. 4 at the Gillette College soccer field. All are welcome to attend but participation does not guarantee a roster spot.
The tryout is free and registration will be from 11-11:45 a.m. The tryouts will start at noon.
Individuals who have dreamed of living out Mark Walhberg’s role in the movie “Invincible” are especially welcome. Remember, the movie is based on a true story.
Attending a professional tryout will take away all college eligibility for the future, so individuals who attend will not be able to play a college sport ever again.
For more information, contact Michael Coleman at 470-213-8128 or coach Cody Adams at cody@wyomingmustangsfootball.com.
29th annual Turkey Trot 5K set for Nov. 25
Stuffing and turkey are two guarantees for the Thanksgiving holiday. Then again, so is the guilt of eating too much of it.
Runners who want an excuse to eat extra this Thanksgiving can participate in the 29th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk Nov. 25 at Cam-plex Park. While the run may not rid you completely of the guilt, it could be a good start.
The race is hosted by the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department and is open to all runners and walkers. Preregistration is open until Nov. 22 and costs $7 without a shirt and $14 with a long sleeve shirt.
Race day registration will be from 7-8:45 a.m. at the WPA Building at Cam-plex Park. Walkers will start at 8 a.m. and runners will start at 9 a.m.
What better way to start the Thanksgiving holiday than some good old-fashioned exercise?
For more information, call Adam at the Recreation Center at 682-8527.
Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday
GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol and acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL officials are planning to review how the Packers have handled COVID-19 related protocols.
its statement, LaFleur defended the way the Packers have followed health protocols within their facility.
“I watch what these guys do,” LaFleur said. “You know, I can only speak to our football space, but yeah, absolutely. We’ve got cameras everywhere. I think our guys do an outstanding job with it. And it’s just unfortunate. It’s not like this thing can’t happen to anybody. It’s happened to a lot of people outside of this building.”
LaFleur didn’t speculate on how long Rodgers might be out.
Rodgers isn’t the only Packers player to deal with the coronavirus recently. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive last week and also missed the Cardinals game. Barry and Adams could return to practice Thursday.
The Packers placed Rodgers and cornerback Isaac Yiadom on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
