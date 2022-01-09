The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams returned to the pool for the first time since winter break this weekend. Both teams hosted Laramie on Friday before swimming in the Sheridan Invite on Saturday morning.
In Friday's duals, Laramie beat Campbell County 116-41 and Thunder Basin 120-37.
Both the Bolts and Camels won one event against Laramie. Thunder Basin senior Eric Thompson won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 8.71 seconds and Campbell County's team of CJ Gaskins, Matthis Debruyne, Eric Granat and David Fenderson won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:52.07.
Out of 12 events, Campbell County had seven other top 3 finishes while Thunder Basin had three.
For the Camels, Fenderson finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.33) and second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:08.01), Gaskins finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (54.04) and third in the 50-yard freestyle (24.33) and Debruyne finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:23.91) and third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:11.43). The team of Gaskins, Debruyne, Granat and Fenderson finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.52).
For Thunder Basin, Treyden Smith finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (24.14) and Isaiah Haliburton finished third in 1-meter diving (254.35 points). The Bolts' team of Thompson, Smith, Ethan Tuckett and Reid Pollick finished second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:00.66.
During the Sheridan Invite, Thunder Basin finished fifth with a score of 145 and Campbell County finished sixth with a score of 122.5 out of eight teams. The Bolts had four top 5 finishes and the Camels finished with three.
For Thunder Basin, Smith finished fourth in the 200-meter freestyle (2:13.13) and Thompson finished fifth in the 100-meter freestyle (1:00.30). The Bolts' team of Thompson, Pollick, Smith and Rilee Greene finished fifth in the 200-meter freestyle relay (1:56.61) and Smith, Tuckett, Thompson and Hayden Chambers finished fifth in the 400-meter freestyle relay (4:22.30).
For the Camels, Fenderson finished fourth in the 200-meter individual medley (2:31.11) and fifth in the 100-meter butterfly (1:08.51). Campbell County finished fifth in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:12.25.
Both the Camels and Bolts will return to the pool next weekend for a pair of road meets in Cheyenne. Both teams will swim in the 4A Duals on Friday and the Cheyenne East Invite on Saturday morning.
