Some familiar faces squared off against each other at the Battle for the High Plains softball tournament this weekend at the Energy Capital Sports Complex this weekend.
Seven days after being crowned the Wyoming high school state champions, members of the Campbell County High School softball team played against each other as the Havoc and Blue Jay U18 travel softball teams faced off in the tournament semifinals.
Haley Gray coached the Camels to the first high school state championship in state history. Less than a week later, she was back in the dugout for the Havoc coaching against some of her former players.
Before high school softball was sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, girls in Gillette were limited to playing either Little League or softball. With the school season ending last weekend, players from both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools went back to their respective traveling teams to finish out the rest of the summer.
The tournament hosted 29 teams and was divided into four age groups. Teams traveled from Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming to play in 10U, 12U, 14U and 18U pool play tournaments.
In the 18U bracket, the Havoc knocked the Blue Jays out of the tournament in the semifinals Monday morning.
Camel sophomore Jadeyn Snyder, who was named second team all-state this season, is used to playing against some of her friends and former teammates. What she wasn’t used to was playing against former teammates and coaches so soon after having played with them.
“They’re all good players and it was definitely an adjustment because you know how some of them play,” Snyder said. “But you have to go out there and go hard even if they’re your friends. It was a really good game.”
The loss gave the U18 Blue Jays a third place finish in their first tournament of the season. While the younger local softball teams have already played a handful of tournaments, the U18 teams had to wait for the high school season to end.
“It’s not as good as a championship,” Snyder said about placing third. “But we’ll take it. We’ve only had a few practices together.”
Snyder wasn’t just playing against her former Camel teammates, she also was playing with a handful of Thunder Basin players who were her rivals in the high school season.
“I’ve played a lot of them since I was younger, so I know most of these girls that play for local Gillette teams,” Snyder said. “It was kind of surreal putting on a different uniform, but we’re all still just playing the game that we love.”
Tournament results
After knocking the Blue Jays out of the U18 bracket in the semifinals, the Havoc lost in the championship game 8-0 to the Broadway Bombers of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The Havoc finished as the runner-up in their first tournament of the season while the Blue Jays were third.
In 14U, the Wicked 307 (Dorr) team made it to the championship game but lost to the Colorado Power 8-7.
Both the 12U Havoc and Blue Jay teams were eliminated from the consolation bracket with a pair of losses Sunday. The Wyoming Mystix (Sheridan) beat the Laramie Lightning 7-2 in the championship game.
The 10U Blue Jays went 7-0 over the weekend to win their tournament. The team won three games Friday and two more Saturday before sweeping the Wyoming Mystix 11-1 twice in a row in the championship Sunday morning.
