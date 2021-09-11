Bolts, Camels dual Kelly Walsh and Natrona
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school boys and girls tennis teams hosted Natrona County and Kelly Walsh for a pair of conference duals Thursday in Gillette.
The Bolts boys beat Natrona 3-2 and lost to Kelly Walsh 5-0 while the girls lost to the Mustangs 3-2 and the Trojans 5-0. The Camel boys beat Natrona 5-0 and lost to Kelly Walsh 5-0 and the girls lost to the Mustangs 3-2 and lost to Kelly Walsh 5-0.
Elks Lodge hosting soccer competition
The Gillette Elks Lodge is hosting a free soccer goal competition Sept. 18 at Bicentennial Park.
The event is open to children ages 4 to 15 and kids will be split between five different age groups for both boys and girls. The families of the winner of each division will be offered a free trip to the state shoot Oct. 23 in Casper.
The soccer goal competition will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, contact 660-2606.
Sports betting opens in Arizona for NFL season
PHOENIX — Arizona’s first sports betting operations officially open for business Thursday in time for the start of the NFL season, with live wagers being taken on college and professional sports online and at two retail locations in Phoenix.
The FanDuel Sportsbook at the downtown Phoenix arena where the Phoenix Suns play and temporary betting windows just down the street at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field run by Caesars Entertainment are set to take in-person bets.
FanDuel expects hundreds of bettors to be on hand for the start of live sports wagering. The action was made possible by a new law enacted by the Legislature and signed by Republican Gov, Doug Ducey this spring.
Arizona now will join more than half the states in allowing betting on sports, just three years after it was allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Steelers, Watt agree to lucrative extension
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger believes T.J. Watt is perhaps the best player in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to pay the game-wrecking outside linebacker like it.
A person with knowledge of the agreement says the team and the two-time All-Pro have come to terms on a four-year extension worth $112 million that will make Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not publicly announced.
The deal was first reported by NFL Network.
Watt, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, will be paid an average of $28 million a season over the course of the extension, which exceeds the $27 million annually made by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.
