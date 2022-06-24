Thursday was a memorable morning for Cena Carlson.
The Thunder Basin High School rising junior woke up early to some big news. Carlson was named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer after helping her team go 18-0 this spring.
The natural response to the news was for Carlson and her dad to go out for breakfast. She enjoyed a celebratory stack of french toast to commemorate her newest trophy.
Carlson finished with 24 goals and 10 assists during her sophomore year at Thunder Basin. She earned first-team all-state honors for the second straight season to go along with two consecutive all-conference accolades.
Carlson was a major part of Thunder Basin’s dominating offensive attack. The team outscored its opponent 74-4 in 18 games.
The Bolts ended the year with the program’s second state championship trophy in the school’s five-year history. While she was recognized as the best individual girls soccer player in the state of Wyoming this week, Carlson knows none of it would have been possible without her teammates.
“The 18-0 record definitely helps,” Carlson said. “But obviously I couldn’t have done this without my teammates’ help. Plus all those coaches and players that have helped me along the way and those people that have helped me in the classroom, too.”
Carlson became the second Thunder Basin player to earn the award since the school opened in 2017. Grace Roswadovski won the trophy in 2019 after scoring 34 goals and collecting 24 assists during the Bolts’ first-ever state championship run.
A big contributor for Carlson’s success on the field is the bond she shares with her teammates. The majority of the Bolts have been playing soccer together for over a decade and will likely return all but three graduated seniors to next year’s team.
Individually, winning the award gives Carlson plenty of confidence going into the second half of her high school career. With two years of varsity soccer left and one Gatorade Player of the Year award already under her belt, the rising junior has all the confidence in the world going forward.
“It means a lot to me,” Carlson said. “I’m kind of speechless and it hasn’t all set in yet but I’m really excited to get the trophy. It’s definitely a confidence booster though. If I’m ever feeling unsure about myself I can just think back about how I won this award. That means a lot.”
Carlson has quickly cemented herself as one of a handful of players around the state a head coach dreads scheming against. Stephanie Stuber has had plenty of experience coaching against Carlson over the last two seasons at Campbell County.
“Cena Carlson is a game-changer, for sure,” Stuber said. “She has the mindset to find the back of the net and is electrifying with the ball at her feet. She always makes things happen on the field.”
Carlson didn’t become a fearless scorer just by showing up to games. She could often times be found lingering on the field after practice to fire off practice shots until she felt satisfied enough to call it a day.
“Soccer is everything to me,” Carlson said. “When I get frustrated or anything like that, I just always want to go play more soccer. If I have a rough practice and I’m missing a lot, I always want to stay after to throw up some extra shots.
Soccer is just everything I like to do.”
Carlson spent Thursday morning eating french toast with syrup and wondering when her new trophy will arrive in the mail. But for the rest of the summer, her mindset will shift to repeating as state champions with her teammates again next year.
“If it happens, it happens,” Carlson said.
On top of dominating on the soccer field, Carlson finished her sophomore year with a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. The award recognizes outstanding athletes who also hold high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field, according to the press release.
As a state-winner, Carlson automatically qualifies for the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year that will be announced later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.