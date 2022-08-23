If it was up to Mark Miessler, the first day of tennis practice would attract dozens of athletes for him to fine-tune over the course of the season.
But Miessler has come to know tennis as a game of quality over quantity. The longtime coach is going into his 28th year at the helm of the Camels tennis program and welcomed 20 athletes to the first day of practice earlier this month.
The 20 Camels are a diverse group, ranging from an all-state returner to individuals who have never played an organized match before. With 12 girls and eight boys, Miessler’s tasks is to make the most of the talent he had show up, a task he’s become accustomed to since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017.
“I want 20 boys and I want 20 girls out here,” Miessler said. “That’s what we used to be before the split. Since the split, our numbers have been down at both schools but we all knew that was going to happen.
“You don’t worry about the things that you can’t control, though. You just have to convince kids to come out and have a good time and come play.”
Recruiting young kids to start playing tennis is no easy task, Miessler said. Trying to get kids to participate in the sport with no prior experience is even harder.
“Tennis is one of those sports where they’re apprehensive,” Miessler said. “If you’ve never played before, it’s hard one to pick up at the start. But if you’re somewhat athletic, you can do it pretty quickly.”
Miessler has different expectations for his girls and boys teams going into the season. The girls team is mostly filled with athletes who already have at least one year of varsity experience under their belts.
Alexa Richert and Abi Neary return as the team’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players respectively. Richert was an all-state selection a year ago after finishing fourth at the state tournament. Neary just missed out on all-state honors after finishing fourth at No. 2 singles.
The Camel girls also return the No. 1 doubles team of Mari Bouzis and Payton Whitt — who went 2-2 at last year’s state tournament — along with Lexi Alexander and Samantha Torres who finished 2-2 at No. 3 doubles.
The Camel boys go into the season with the bare minimum of players to score a team. Conference matches include No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles, No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles.
Kody Kline — the boys’ lone senior — will likely be the Camels’ No. 1 singles player after going 1-2 last year at No. 2 singles. Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson also return after going 1-2 at No. 2 doubles.
The Camel girls finished seventh at last year’s state tournament with a score of 18. The boys finished 10th with a score of eight.
“The girls have top 4 potential as a team,” Miessler said. “The boys I would like to see get into the top 8.”
Through the first two weeks of practice, Miessler has seen plenty both the boys and girls teams can improve on. But he’s also been impressed with his teams dedication to learning and getting better as the season goes along.
“We’re always going to expect our players to compete at a high level,” Miessler said. “I think we’re good enough as coaches to get them to that level. I think a lot of times it just comes down to how they handle themselves in live situations in a game which is something they get better at the more games they play.”
The Camels are already two weeks into the seven-week season. The Campbell County girls started the season with a 4-1 win over Rock Springs and a 4-1 win over Green River. The boys beat Rock Springs 4-1 and lost to Green River 5-0.
The Class 4A North regional tournament will be Sept. 16-17 in Powell. The Class 4A state tournament will be Sept. 22-24 in Gillette.
