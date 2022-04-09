Seamus Casey commits to Air Force Academy

Seamus Casey’s senior season ended just as quickly as it started.
Casey, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, finished eighth at 160 pounds at the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason National wrestling tournament in October in Des Moines, Iowa. He went 5-3 against some of the best wrestlers in the country to start his final year at Thunder Basin.
But in his last match of the first day of the tournament, Casey felt a tear in his knee. After an offensive takedown attempt, he knew something wasn’t right. But he was determined to start the season as an All-American and continued to wrestle through the pain.
Casey’s perseverance earned him preseason All-American honors going into his senior year. But the thrill quickly wore off after a doctor’s visit revealed a torn meniscus.
The knee injury kept Casey on the sidelines for his entire senior season. Even worse, the injury jeopardized his admittance into four military academies for college.
In January, Wyoming’s congressional delegation of U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, U.S. Rep., R-Wyo. Liz Cheney and U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis nominated Casey for appointments to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Casey originally was accepted to the Air Force Academy but was later disqualified because of his knee injury. After a successful surgery, Casey had to prove to the academy his knee would be fully healthy through a medical waiver process.
After rehabbing his knee to get back to full strength, Casey was able to gain medical clearance from a doctor. The waiver led to Casey being offered enrollment at the Air Force Academy.
The Thunder Basin senior wasn’t just accepted into the academy. Casey was offered a roster spot on the school’s Division I wrestling team.
“Obviously, I’m stoked,” Casey said. “It’s a dream come true. It was always a goal of mine to wrestled at the D1 level and I’m honored to be able to go. I’m super grateful to everyone who’s helped me along the way.”
Aside from climbing the podium consistently for wrestling, the high school senior is also an avid climber.
As a freshman, Casey was featured on Marvel’s Hero Project,” a documentary series on the new Disney Plus streaming platform. The show featured Casey’s “Dream of 13” fundraising campaign, a project he created when he was 13 years old.
Casey used his climbing skills to raise 13 scholarships, worth $5,000 each, to give to Folds of Honor, a charity that distributes the scholarships to spouses and children of dead or disabled military veterans.
Patience pays off
One of Casey’s biggest goals since arriving at Thunder Basin was to win a state title in his senior season. He finished second as a freshman at 106 pounds, third as a sophomore at 120 pounds and third as a junior at 145 pounds.
Casey’s senior season was all about ending up on top. Instead, the eight preseason matches were all he was able to wrestle despite being in the best shape of his life.
Instead of trying to wrestle through the injury and jeopardize his chances of getting into any of the military academies, Casey did one of the hardest things he’s ever had to do. He hung up the singlet.
But Casey didn’t quit wrestling. He took on an informal coaching role, pushing his teammates both on and off the mat to take advantage of the opportunity to wrestle. At the Class 4A state tournament in February, Casey traveled with the team and sat alongside TBHS coach Mikah Kadera during his teammates’ matches.
Three Bolts won state titles at this year’s state tournament. Casey was just as excited as his teammates after they won their championship bouts.
“It was brutal to not be able to wrestle,” Casey said. “It was tough. Luckily the coaches let me stay on and help coach the team a bit and still be a team captain and travel with the guys. That honestly meant the world to me. I wish I could have been on the mat, but it was awesome to see all my teammates’ hard work pay off like that on the mat.”
The Thunder Basin coaching staff was a big part in Casey’s eventual commitment to wrestle in college. The school has quickly established itself as one of the best Class 4A wrestling programs in the state since opening in 2017.
“The coaches have been fantastic,” Casey said. “Coach Kadera and the rest of the staff have built up the program and made Thunder Basin a wrestling powerhouse. I can’t thank them enough.”
Casey has always had an interest in the military. The opportunity to join the wrestling team at the Air Force Academy only sweetened the deal.
Casey plans to study military and strategic studies in the classroom. The major focuses on military strategy and how to command a battlefield. His goal is to become a special tactics officer in the Air Force.
The Bolts senior was accepted into all four academies he applied to but only got medical waivers for the Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy. He chose the Air Force Academy because of his interest in the special operations unit within the department as well as the school’s proximity to home.
Sitting out his senior year took away his chance to be a Wyoming state champion. But his patience led to him becoming a future Division I wrestler at his dream school.
For Casey, the decision to sit out made his biggest dream come true.
