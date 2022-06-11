Year in review: 19 Gillette athletes named all-state during winter season

The 2021-22 school year saw 19 Gillette athletes named all-state and one team come away with a state championship trophy this winter season.

Ten Thunder Basin High School athletes earned all-state honors along with nine more from Campbell County. The Bolts boys basketball team won the program’s first title since the school opened in 2017.

Here’s a recap of the winter sports season for both schools. This is part two of a three-part year-in-review series.

Boys basketball

The Thunder Basin boys basketball team had the most decorated seasons in the school’s five-year history this winter. The Bolts went 24-3 and lost just one game to an opponent from Wyoming during their state championship run.

Thunder Basin was the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings for all but one week. The team ended with three of its five starters earning all-state honors in seniors Deegan Williams, Ryan Baker and McKale Holte. The team’s two other starters — seniors Ethan Cox and Cade Ayers — were both all-conference selections.

Williams earned all-state honors for the third time in his career and Holte earned the award for the second time. On top of being named all-state, Williams became the athlete from Thunder Basin to be named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year in boys basketball.

Williams’ dad, TBHS coach Rory Williams, was voted the Class 4A Coach of the Year by the Wyoming Coaches Association for the first time in his five-year career. Deegan and Rory were voted the Class 4A East Player of the Year and Coach of the Year respectively. Ayers was also named the Class 4A East Defensive Player of the Year.

Thunder Basin ended the season on a 14-game winning streak after beating Cheyenne East 52-42 in the state title game. The Bolts won their first state championship and their second regional title in school history to go along with the team’s program-best 24 wins.

Across town, Campbell County was on the opposite side of the ebbs and flows of high school basketball. The Camels had their third-worst win percentage in school history with a 3-19 record, according to Wyoming-basketball.com.

The team missed the state tournament for the second straight season after losing two games at the regional tournament. Last year was Campbell County’s first time not playing in the state tournament since 1987.

It wasn’t all bad for the Camels during boys basketball season. Campbell County’s Jason Fink and Mason Drube were voted all-conference honorable mentions.

Drube was a big part of a promising freshman class that welcomed 25 new players to the program at the beginning of the season. The 25 freshman was the biggest group since coach Bubba Hladky took over in 2013.

Girls basketball

For the first time since 2019, Gillette had two girls basketball teams featured in the Class 4A state tournament. The Bolts finished third at state and the Camels finished sixth.

The Bolts lost to Cody 63-51 in the state semifinals but bounced back with a 48-42 win over Natrona County in the third-place game.

Thunder Basin’s third-place finish was the team’s best since winning the state championship in 2019. The Bolts finished fifth last year and 2020’s tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.

Juniors Joelie Spelts and Laney McCarty were voted all-state for the Bolts. Spelts earned the honor for the second straight season after leading the state in rebounds (8.9 per game) and finishing No. 2 in blocks (1.8 per game). She averaged 13.1 points, 1.9 steals and 1.7 assists.

McCarty finished No. 3 in Class 4A in scoring with 14.7 points per game on 44% shooting and 77% free throw shooting. She led the Bolts in 3-pointers made with 37 (35%) and steals (50).

The Camels had a strong first season under coach Braidi Lutgen. The Campbell County alum coached Thunder Basin to its first state championship in 2019 and took a year off before returning to the bench at CCHS.

Campbell County’s first state tournament appearance in three years started with a 51-27 loss to Cody in the quarterfinals. The Camels responded with a 38-33 win over Green River in the consolation bracket but lost 54-45 to Rock Springs to finish sixth.

The Camels were led by a pair of all-state guards in Madison Robertson and Raimi Hladky.

Robertson was named first-team all-state after breaking the school record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 86. Her 86 3-pointers ranks second all-time for all classes for 3-pointers in a season, trailing only Ky Buell of Rock Springs with 89, according to wyoming-basketball.com.

Robertson averaged 12.3 points per game and led the state in 3-pointers made in a game with seven which she accomplished twice. She finished No. 5 in the state in 3-point percentage (41%) and averaged 3.2 3-pointers per game.

Hladky was named second-team all-state after missing the first month of the season with a hip injury. She averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The Camels graduated just one senior in all-conference center Maddie Jacobson and will return plenty of young talent next winter.

Wrestling

Thunder Basin had another strong season on the wrestling mat this winter and finished second as a team with a score of 210.5 at this year’s Class 4A state tournament. The second-place finish was the Bolts best finish in the school’s five-year history.

The Bolts crowned three champions including sophomores Antonio Avila and Jais Rose at 126 pounds and 138 pounds respectively and junior Lane Catlin who finished his season 43-0 after winning the state title at in the 285-pound heavyweight division.

It was the second consecutive seasons winning state championships for both Avila and Catlin at Thunder Basin. Avila won the title match by major decision 13-4 over Kelly Walsh’s Jerred Smith, Rose won by pin over Natrona’s Dylan Brenton and Catlin won by pin over Cheyenne East’s Gavyn Aumiller.

The Bolts finished with a total of 11 state-placers. Wrestlers needed to finish in the top 6 of their respective weight class to place in the state tournament.

Cael Porter (145 pounds) and Aidyn Mitchell (220) both finished second after losses in the state championship match. Porter lost by 6-3 decision to Billy Brenton of Natrona County and Mitchell lost by 3-2 decision to Davin Mattimoe of Cheyenne Central.

Cort Catlin finished third at 170 pounds, Dylan Skillings finished third at 285 pounds, Dillon Glick finished fourth at 195 pounds, Deyton Johnson finished fourth at 160 pounds, Lance Streifel finished fourth at 120 pounds and Ashton Leegaard finished fifth at 120 pounds.

Avila, Catlin, Rose, Porter and Mitchell were all-named all-state at the end of the season. Wrestlers who finished in the top 2 of their respective weight class earned the award from the Wyoming Coaches Association.

Campbell County finished 10th with a score of 68and had four state-placers. Colt Welsh finished fourth at 113 pounds, Tayce Lake finished fifth at 106 pounds, Lucas Hill finished fifth at 132 pounds and Cohen Granzer finished fifth at 182 pounds.

Indoor track

Campbell County had a strong indoor track season on both the boys and girls sides.

The Campbell County girls finished second with a team score of 100, trailing only Cheyenne Central’s score of 103.33. The Camel boys finished fourth with a score of 59.

The Camels won three individual events and one relay during the state meet. Senior Sydalee Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.23 seconds and the 200-meter run with a time of 25.89 and senior Remar Pitter won the long jump with a distance of 23 feet, 6 inches.

The Camel girls team of Brown, Nyomi Moore, Aja Roberts and Aubry DeWine set a new state record in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:45.38. The team beat the old state record of 1:46.32 set by Campbell County’s Kaylee Hove, Olivia McCann, Kassidy Wanke and Makayla Pzinski in 2015.

Charlotte Marasco finished second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.80 seconds, McKenna Hayes finished second in the shot put with a throw of 40-2.75, and Moore finished second in the long jump with a distance of 18-0.5. The Camel girls 4x400-meter relay team finished second with a time of 4:15.20.

Seven Camels were named all-state for their performances at the state indoor track meet, including Brown, Hayes, DeWine, Marasco, Moore, Roberts and Pitter. Athletes who finished top 2 in individual events or are part of a state-champion relay team earn the honor from the WCA.

Brown was named all-state for the third straight season while Pitter, DeWine, Marasco, Moore and Roberts earned the honor for the second consecutive year.

For Thunder Basin, the girls finished fifth with a score of 47 and the boys finished 14th with a score of 10.5.

The Thunder Basin girls placed in 10 events during the state meet. The team of Rylee Brandon, Abby Arnold, Mallory Jones and Madison Lubben finished second in the 4x800-meter relay (9:57.11).

Jayden Friedly, Raelee Caldwell, Kailynne Fitzpatrick and Abigale Hyttinen finished third in the 4x200-meter relay (1:50.21), Friedly, Brandon, Emelyn Schlekeway and Kaylee Terry finished third in the 4x400-meter relay (4:15.76), Brandon finished third in the 800-meter run (2:22.80) and Katelyn Mansheim finished third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.89).

Vinae Buford-Stillman tied for fourth in the high jump (5 feet), Arnold finished fifth in the 1600-meter run (5:30.21), Jalyn Shepherd finished sixth in the shot put (36-11), Friedly finished seventh in the 55-meter dash (7.65) and Mallory Jones finished seventh in the 3200-meter run (12:17.57).

For the Bolts boys, Steven Mansheim finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.18 and the team of Kyle Papenfuss, Bradley Ekstrom, Nolan Hottell and Carter Matthews finished fifth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:39.15.

Boys swimming and diving

The Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming and diving teams finished eighth and ninth respectively at the Class 4A state meet this season. The Camels scored 68 points and the Bolts finished with 44.

Junior David Fenderson was the top finisher for Campbell County. Fenderson finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:06.27. Freshman CJ Gaskins also placed in the 500-yard freestyle in sixth place with a time of 5:15.05.

Fenderson finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle for the Camels with a time of 1:51.40 and the team of Fenderson, Gaskins, freshman Eric Granat and senior Matthis Debruyne finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:34.82.

Granat, Debruyne, Gaskins and freshman Giancarlo Newman finished seventh in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:52.74 and 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.25. Gaskins finished 12th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.65.

Thunder Basin’s top finisher was the team of senior Eric Thompson, sophomore Reid Pollick, sophomore Hayden Chambers and sophomore Treyden Smith in sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.21.

Thompson, Smith, Pollick and senior Ethan Tuckett finished seventh in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:34.21, Thompson finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.72, Smith finished ninth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.23 and Thompson finished 10th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.03.